C.1.2: New Covid19 Variant Will Not Impact Vaccine Efficacy, Say Experts

Reports have revealed that vaccine efficacy will not be impacted by the new Covid-19 variant, dubbed C.1.2

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the vaccine should be able to prevent severe infections and death

The NICD held a media briefing where scientists made sure to not alarm members of the public and to reassure them that the C.1.2 will have a close eye kept on it

The C.1.2 Covid-19 variant is reportedly unlikely to stop current Covid-19 vaccines from preventing severe infections or death. The news comes from scientists working at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD reportedly held a media briefing on Thursday evening to ensure members of the public that they are keeping a close eye on the C.1.2 variant.

The NICD, according to TimesLIVE, revealed that there was cause to believe that the new variant will derange the efficacy of both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. These are the two Covid-19 vaccines that are being administered in South Africa.

Professor Penny Moore from the NICD stated that the public's curiosity about the new variant and the vaccines was understandable. She added that there was hardly any reason for worry at this time.

eNCA reported that the coronavirus is mutating at a fast rate and the vaccines being rolled out within SA are enough, at this time, to fight against the new variants.

