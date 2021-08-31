Wikzid has scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa and fans are super excited on his behalf

The singer’s song, Essence, off the MIL album, has now made history as the most ‘shazamed’ track in the US

The music recognition platform shared the news on social media while congratulating the Nigerian musician

Fans and supporters of the singer joined him in celebrating the achievement as many showered congratulatory messages on him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is indeed a proud moment for Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid as he has now scored another massive accomplishment outside the shores of Nigeria, Africa.

Singer Wizkid's Essence becomes most 'shazamed' song in the US. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: UGC

Just recently, popular music recognition platform, Shazam, took to social media announcing that the singer’s Essence song off the Made in Lagos (MIL) album, has made history as the most ‘shazamed’ song in the US.

The congratulatory post read:

"Big congrats to @wizkidayo!! #Essence is now the most Shazamed song in the United States."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check it out below:

Fans congratulate Wizkid

The news got many Nigerians and fans of the music star excited. Read some congratulatory messages sighted below:

dannyblaqc said:

"Wizkid to the world."

l_e_k_a_n__ said:

"Big Wiz doing Big Wiz things. My GOAT for a reason."

dazzy_naira said:

"Highest only Wizzy baby be your daddy ooh."

don_30bg said:

"@wizkidayo we never doubted bro."

mhr_henry said:

"The king of afrobeats Making history right before our eyes."

zinnyofficial_ said:

smilegraphics2010 ow huh!! So proud of Machala."

smilegraphics2010 said:

"Big Wiz to the world…. Up ."

International celebs vibe to Wizkid as Kendall Jenner listens to song from 'Made in Lagos'

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Wizkid doesn't call himself Big Wiz for the sake of it as he is currently the Nigerian singer making waves in the international community.

Ever since his Made in Lagos album dropped, he has been taking over charts, breaking records and taking over playlists around the world.

International celebrities such as Kevin Hart and one of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner have been spotted listening to Essence off the MIL album. Another Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner, has also jumped on the Wizkid vibe and this might be due to his recent collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Source: Briefly.co.za