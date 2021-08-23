Grammy award-winning artist, Wizkid, is fast becoming a favourite on the international music scene

Popular celebrities and public figures like Kevin Hart, Jesse Lingard and Kylie Jenner have been spotted vibing to some of Wizkid's music

Model and another Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram story to share her playlist as she listened to True Love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Wizkid doesn't call himself Big Wiz for the sake of it as he is currently the Nigerian singer making waves in the international community.

Ever since his Made in Lagos album dropped, he has been taking over charts, breaking records and taking over playlists around the world.

Kendall is a Wizkid fan Photo credit: @kendalljenner/@wizkidayo

Source: UGC

International celebrities such as Kevin Hart and one of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner have been spotted listening to Essence off the MIL album. Another Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner, has also jumped on the Wizkid vibe and this might be due to his recent collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Kendall shared a screenshot of her player which displayed the song she was listening to as Wizkid's True Love off the Made in Lagos album still.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

See the post below:

Kendall Jenner listens to Wikid. Image: @kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Check out the different reactions sighted on social media below:

@Sheis_stephh:

"Wahala be like Essence, pls I still Stan OBO."

@Only_1_miller:

"Rubbish song, I can’t play it on my phone."

@Evve__lynn:

"Biggest thing!!"

@Itz_raymaaly:

"The song won a lot of hearts, but still who Dey breeeeeet??"

@Sizmicey:

"Best album in Africa!!"

@Oritooke_bby:

"No be only the song guyyyy, wizkid himself is the biggest."

@Symply_beee:

"The song “ essence “ drew people’s attention to the whole album."

Wizkid wins Grammy Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' alongside Beyoncé

In another post, Briefly News reported that Wizkid has won in the category of Best Music Video alongside Beyoncé for Brown Skin Girl. The reception of the award has been massive on social media with fans of both artists reacting joyously.

It should be noted that this year's edition of the awards ceremony was earlier scheduled for January but had to be shifted because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Also in the best music video category were:

Adore You by Harry Styles

by Harry Styles Life Is Good by Future featuring Drake

by Future featuring Drake Lockdown by Anderson Paak

by Anderson Paak Goliath by Woodkid

@ChumaNnoli said:

"Beyoncè dropped over 9 songs in her Lion King: The Gift album, but it's Brown Skin Girl that's had the most impact. It's not a coincidence that that's the song Starboy is on."

Source: Briefly.co.za