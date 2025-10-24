Amapiano DJ Scotts Maphuma fulfilled his promise to buy studio equipment for TikTok creator Shabbawama 2K

Maphuma was previously accused of arrogance, raising questions about whether this act was meant to repair his public image

The musician reportedly met with Shabbawama 2K and funded equipment worth about R10 000

After days of speculation and social media backlash, amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma kept his word to TikTok influencer Shabbawama 2K, buying him new studio equipment.

This comes after Shabbawama 2K, known for his engaging livestreams, publicly accused the musician of “ghosting” him following a promise to fund his studio upgrade. The promise was made after Shabbawama 2K told followers that, despite his growing online influence, his content quality wasn’t matching his ambitions.

The livestreamer took to Instagram, urging fans for support in a heartfelt post:

"Greetings everyone. My name is Shabbawama 2K - I'm a social media influencer and TikTok live streamer. Over time, I’ve been privileged to use my platform to positively impact many lives through my live videos. However, I’ve recently come to realise the quality of my content has not met the standard I aim for. To continue creating meaningful, high-quality content and improve my livestream production, I am kindly reaching out for your support.”

The post was accompanied by banking details that the influencer provided. Take a look below:

Initially, Maphuma, who recently showed off a new whip, responded with enthusiasm, commenting: “Let’s go buy it tomorrow.” The gesture was celebrated as a rare show of bromance within the entertainment industry until Shabbawama 2K later revealed that Maphuma stopped taking his calls.

Some doubted his promise, especially after he was previously called out for being rude to fans. Instagram user @amandomsimango wrote:

"I am from the future, this ain't happening."

@ndiphiwendabana said:

"LOL, Mr all talk no action..."

However, according to a TimesLIVE report, the amapiano star has made good on his promise. Maphumareportedly met with the TikTok content creator and followed through on his promise, purchasing professional-grade studio equipment estimated at around R10 000.

The move has drawn applause from fans who see it as a sign of accountability and genuine support for rising talent. User @iammotheo said:

"You are a blessing, bro. Keep up the Godly work."

While another, @zaimarn commented:

"We need more people like @scotts_maphuma."

In May 2025, the amapiano vocalist became emotional when, as a result of his perceived arrogance, fans began ignoring him. At the time, he had taken to Instagram saying that invoking the popular phrase "only God can judge me."

Shabbawama 2K grateful for the support

Shabbawama 2K expressed gratitude to those who supported him, including Tyler ICU, Lekau Sehoana, and Primo, who had initially chipped in to help him reach his goal.

The livestreamer said he’s focused on using the upgraded equipment to produce better content and inspire others to “keep pushing, no matter who lets you down.”

Scotts Maphuma previously faced accusations of arrogance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Maphuma faced accusations of arrogance, with critics claiming he sometimes appeared dismissive toward fans and peers in the music industry. This was after a video of the hitmaker shoving a fan surfaced on social media.

Against that backdrop, some observers are asking if the high-profile pledge to Shabbawama 2K was an intentional attempt to soften that perception.

