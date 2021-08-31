Fans were transfixed to their screens during the latest episode of Skeem Saam that featured the conclusion to Thabo and Mapitsi's wedding

Viewers were particularly moved by Kwaito's speech at the wedding and praised the actor for his amazing talent

Briefly News took a look at what people were saying about the spellbinding episode on social media

Viewers were glued to their seats during the latest episode of Skeem Saam. The episode was a particularly touching one, Thabo Mputla finally married Mapitsi in a fairytale wedding.

This was the second part of the wedding that featured Kwaito's touching speech. Social media users took to the internet to share their thoughts on the latest show.

Skeem Saam viewers were mesmerised by that fairytale wedding. Photo credit: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Fans of the show were particularly touched by Kwaito's speech at the wedding.

Briefly News takes a look at what Skeem Saam fans had to say about the latest episode

@Miss_Months:

"Where the fairytale started #SkeemSaam."

@Anza_Musandiwa:

"Kwaito always gives the best speeches ever, probably one of the best talents Skeem Saam ever produced #SkeemSaam."

@MOHAU_MATSILE:

"#SkeemSaam is the best local drama series ❤."

@malapela_tebogo:

"Kwaito’s wordsI also shed a tear #SkeemSaam."

@momT36541685:

"Kwaito’s speech guys I felt everything he said #SkeemSaam."

@GodiPetros:

"Kwaito speech now I understand why he was supposed to be part of this marriage from the beginning."

@SediLakaMusic:

"Love is a cure. Love is power. Love is the magic of changes. Love is the mirror of divine beauty. #SkeemSaam #TboseWedsMapitsi ."

