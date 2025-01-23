A content creator on TikTok left Mzansi stunned after sharing detailed salary information for a rock engineer working in an underground coal mine, showing a total monthly pay of R225,000

The job requires extensive qualifications, including a university degree in mining or geology, paired with specialized certificates in strata control and rock mechanics

South Africans flooded the comments section, discussing career opportunities in mining and expressing amazement at the substantial deductions of R94,000

A woman shared a video of the monthly salary of an engineer and what the monthly tax deductions look like. Her video went viral. Images: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

A woman sparked intense discussions about mining careers after revealing a rock engineer's impressive salary breakdown.

Content creator @lifereset_za, known for sharing salary-related content, posted a TikTok video detailing a rock engineer's monthly earnings. The breakdown showed a basic salary of R89,000, an incentive bonus of R136,000, totalling R225,000 before deductions of R94,000, resulting in a net pay of R131,000.

Watch the video below.

Understanding rock engineering

Rock engineering plays a vital role in South Africa's mining industry, focusing on designing and supporting stable excavations in rock.

According to SAIMM, these specialists need extensive qualifications, including a university degree and specialized certificates from UNISA and SANIRE. Their expertise ensures mine safety through understanding rock properties, support systems, and mining-induced seismicity.

A woman shared a video of a rock engineer's salary and the incentives they receive. Her video caught many viewers' attention. Images: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to mining salary

@yng_chief_lyrics inquired:

"What is a rock engineer, is it better than electrical engineering in terms of job opportunities?"

@Kgalalelo shared insight:

"Many ladies in my circle earn above R150 000 a month. 😅😅 Mining careers pay well but you have to endure a lil' while before it gets rosy."

@Mosdefjam1984 revealed:

"I have been struggling to get into mining, and I have a BSc in Geology. Some of my friends are Rock Engineers and they get paid a lot of money."

@Daniel_DM warned:

"Not anyone can get into that field. There is a lot of gatekeeping there."

@Politoh.🇿🇦 joked:

"Deductions are my annual salary🙆🏽‍♂️"

@T_man admitted:

"Deductions are way more than my gross😩"

Similar salary stories

Briefly News recently reported on parents on TikTok who amazed viewers by sharing their prestigious job titles, sparking discussions about career choices.

recently reported on parents on TikTok who amazed viewers by sharing their prestigious job titles, sparking discussions about career choices. A woman's viral video about South Africa's highest-paying jobs provided valuable insights for matriculants.

A prominent sports broadcaster's salary revelation sparked conversations about earnings in competitive fields.

Source: Briefly News