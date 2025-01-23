Global site navigation

“Let Every Chest Pain Shame”: Woman Reveals Rock Engineer’s Jaw-Dropping Salary

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A content creator on TikTok left Mzansi stunned after sharing detailed salary information for a rock engineer working in an underground coal mine, showing a total monthly pay of R225,000
  • The job requires extensive qualifications, including a university degree in mining or geology, paired with specialized certificates in strata control and rock mechanics
  • South Africans flooded the comments section, discussing career opportunities in mining and expressing amazement at the substantial deductions of R94,000

A woman posted a video of a rock engineer's salary that went viral.
A woman shared a video of the monthly salary of an engineer and what the monthly tax deductions look like. Her video went viral. Images: @lifereset_za
Source: TikTok

A woman sparked intense discussions about mining careers after revealing a rock engineer's impressive salary breakdown.

Content creator @lifereset_za, known for sharing salary-related content, posted a TikTok video detailing a rock engineer's monthly earnings. The breakdown showed a basic salary of R89,000, an incentive bonus of R136,000, totalling R225,000 before deductions of R94,000, resulting in a net pay of R131,000.

Watch the video below.

Understanding rock engineering

Rock engineering plays a vital role in South Africa's mining industry, focusing on designing and supporting stable excavations in rock.

According to SAIMM, these specialists need extensive qualifications, including a university degree and specialized certificates from UNISA and SANIRE. Their expertise ensures mine safety through understanding rock properties, support systems, and mining-induced seismicity.

A woman shared a video of a rock engineer's salary that went viral.
A woman shared a video of a rock engineer's salary and the incentives they receive. Her video caught many viewers' attention. Images: @lifereset_za
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to mining salary

@yng_chief_lyrics inquired:

"What is a rock engineer, is it better than electrical engineering in terms of job opportunities?"

@Kgalalelo shared insight:

"Many ladies in my circle earn above R150 000 a month. 😅😅 Mining careers pay well but you have to endure a lil' while before it gets rosy."

@Mosdefjam1984 revealed:

"I have been struggling to get into mining, and I have a BSc in Geology. Some of my friends are Rock Engineers and they get paid a lot of money."

@Daniel_DM warned:

"Not anyone can get into that field. There is a lot of gatekeeping there."

@Politoh.🇿🇦 joked:

"Deductions are my annual salary🙆🏽‍♂️"

@T_man admitted:

"Deductions are way more than my gross😩"

Similar salary stories

