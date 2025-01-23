“Let Every Chest Pain Shame”: Woman Reveals Rock Engineer’s Jaw-Dropping Salary
- A content creator on TikTok left Mzansi stunned after sharing detailed salary information for a rock engineer working in an underground coal mine, showing a total monthly pay of R225,000
- The job requires extensive qualifications, including a university degree in mining or geology, paired with specialized certificates in strata control and rock mechanics
- South Africans flooded the comments section, discussing career opportunities in mining and expressing amazement at the substantial deductions of R94,000
A woman sparked intense discussions about mining careers after revealing a rock engineer's impressive salary breakdown.
Content creator @lifereset_za, known for sharing salary-related content, posted a TikTok video detailing a rock engineer's monthly earnings. The breakdown showed a basic salary of R89,000, an incentive bonus of R136,000, totalling R225,000 before deductions of R94,000, resulting in a net pay of R131,000.
Understanding rock engineering
Rock engineering plays a vital role in South Africa's mining industry, focusing on designing and supporting stable excavations in rock.
According to SAIMM, these specialists need extensive qualifications, including a university degree and specialized certificates from UNISA and SANIRE. Their expertise ensures mine safety through understanding rock properties, support systems, and mining-induced seismicity.
Mzansi reacts to mining salary
@yng_chief_lyrics inquired:
"What is a rock engineer, is it better than electrical engineering in terms of job opportunities?"
@Kgalalelo shared insight:
"Many ladies in my circle earn above R150 000 a month. 😅😅 Mining careers pay well but you have to endure a lil' while before it gets rosy."
@Mosdefjam1984 revealed:
"I have been struggling to get into mining, and I have a BSc in Geology. Some of my friends are Rock Engineers and they get paid a lot of money."
@Daniel_DM warned:
"Not anyone can get into that field. There is a lot of gatekeeping there."
@Politoh.🇿🇦 joked:
"Deductions are my annual salary🙆🏽♂️"
@T_man admitted:
"Deductions are way more than my gross😩"
