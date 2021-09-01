Dad Travels Hours to Surprise Soldier Son with Birthday Cake, Video Goes Viral

A Colombian father has warmed hearts on social media after travelling hours to surprise his soldier son, who turned 19

In a video that was shared on social media, the father carried a cake, a drink and a hand-sewn sign, all for the young man

Many instantly fell in love with the video and flooded the comment section of the post to say a word of prayer for the dad

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a father in Colombia travelled hours to surprise his son, Cesar Andrés Castellanos Rojas, on his 19th birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, the man could be seen carrying a cake, a drink and a hand-made sign to his soldier son, who was at a checkpoint with his colleagues.

The father travelled many hours to surprise his soldier son and many instantly fell in love with the video. Photo credit: @goodnews_movement

Source: UGC

When the young man sighted his father, he walked to him and the duo embraced each other tightly.

The message on the sign read:

"Son, happy birthday. My wish is for God to help you live happily."

Social media reacts to the viral post

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts. Instagram user with the handle @beastandbestie said:

"A sign, a cake, a soda and a hug! What else do you need when you are loved this way? We should be grateful for everything we have."

@avengeginger wrote:

"His daddy brought him his favourite drink and everything!"

@sevillanarose commented:

"That hug says everything."

@vesnathegoddessofspring

"Oh my goodness. So touching."

@suegavin43 said:

"Love and kindness matter! God Bless this wonderful Dad!!"

