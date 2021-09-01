Philanthropic businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is going to support those who are affected by natural disasters

Mattress announced massive relief efforts to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida

Currently, about 30 lorries filled with donations are expected to be sent to the families affected by the destructive disaster

Kindhearted US business mogul, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has declared massive relief support to the victims of Hurricane Ida.

As reported by Texasislife, the businessman is set to send 30 lorries filled with donations to Louisiana residents who were hit by the devastating storm.

He also invited the displaced individuals to stay in his store for free.

"We’ve got lots of mattresses, lots of sofas and anybody needs a place to stay, come out to Gallery Furniture,” shared Mattress Mack.

Mattress encouraged Houston residents to join hands and donate supplies at his store so that he may send them to the affected Louisiana areas.

Going on Twitter, he announced his support and expressed sympathy to the victims of the tragic natural disaster.

"The Gallery Furniture Flood Truck is getting ready to head down to Louisiana to help our neighbours get through one of the worst Hurricanes since Katrina. You are in our prayers friends," he tweeted.

