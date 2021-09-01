Businesswoman and social media influencer Nozipho Zulu has just received a Porsche for her birthday

The stunning new whip comes courtesy of her very loving and generous husband and fans are terrifically jelly

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the cool new car

Nozipho Zulu got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when her hubby recently took her out to grab her present. The social media influencer and businesswoman is definitely used to a life of luxury and her birthday comes with absolutely no exceptions.

Nozipho Zulu has gotten a Porsche for her birthday. The stunning new whip was a gift from her hubby. Images: nozipho_zulu_/Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Nozipho shared a super cute reel featuring her brand new Porsche. The lucky lady says she had been spoilt by her hubby after complaining about driving cars that were way too big.

"I am getting a Porsche for my birthday just because I whined about driving only big cars .. Thanks to my sweet husband," she captioned the post.

Mzansi was certainly left super impressed with many people heading to the comments section to congratulate the influencer on the stunning new whip.

Others simply wished the lucky girl a very happy 32nd birthday.

Check out some of the fun comments below:

lebo_jojo_gunguluza said:

"Congrats babes!"

loloskloset said:

"Energy."

preciousxabamakeup said:

"Yassssssss."

msmanche said:

"Yessss babessss so deserving for this boss babe."

pammacb said:

"Love to see it."

seipati_missgates_masango said:

"Congratulations hunny."

ot.fine said:

"Happy birthday wifey."

Mr Smeg shows off his impressive new whip, SA has mixed reactions: #NeedForSpeed

In more interesting car news, Briefly News previously reported that Michael Bucwa aka "Mr Smeg" is causing a stir on social media after sharing snaps of his brand new ride. The luxury BMW features a sleek grey/black exterior that would definitely have all the ladies crawling.

Heading online, @MichaelBucwa shared pics of the cool new ride.

Trading in his usual red kettle for a pair of car key, Bucwa cutely puts the motor vehicle on display while hiding his number plate. The hunk is probably worried about all the infatuated ladies that might come stalking.

Local social media users could not agree more. Many of the gents headed to the comments section asking Bucwa to tell them how he had secured the bag so they might learn to be desirable to women as well.

Others simply congratulated the man on purchasing the super awesome car.

Check out some of the entertaining comments below:

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Congratulations bro."

@jobela_yanga said:

"I think it's high time you start sharing how to become a successful person in life so we can also have abilities to chow every girl on our TL."

@Paskcca said:

"It's so sexy... so jealous."

@MrCeoKhuza said:

"Mara Vho Smeg, what do you do for a living mara ye, nna I thought you just smegarring em girls aowa. Anyway congratulations."

@Bheko99 said:

"M235. Congrats brother, no best feeling like getting a new beemer."

@Makorokoto2 said:

"This is a very beautiful and powerful car ntwana. Well done. Nice work indeed. Now go and drop more bloomers."

