South African Content Creators’ Hilarious Struggle with Noisy Hadedas Sparks Laughter Across Mzansi
- A South African content creator's video attempt was disrupted by loud hadedas, leading to a humorous and relatable moment
- The young man's frustration was palpable as he tried to find a quiet spot, but the hadedas' loud calls persisted
- The clip sparked light-hearted conversations online about South Africa's unique wildlife and the challenges of creating content with hadedas around
A young man from South Africa has left social media users amused after sharing a hilarious video showing how hadedas, the country’s famously loud birds, ruined his attempt at creating content.
In the clip posted by the young man himself on his Instagram account Xavdoeslife, the content creator is seen trying to film from various locations, including his home rooftop and while standing on a rock, in hopes of finding a quiet spot. However, each time he tried to start recording, the unmistakable cry of the hadedas echoed loudly in the background, disrupting his video.
Clearly frustrated, Xavdoeslife was seen throwing something in the bird’s direction in an attempt to silence it, but the hadeda refused to be moved, continuing to make its piercing sound. The moment perfectly captured what many South Africans have experienced: the challenge of dealing with the loud, early-morning calls of these iconic birds.
Sharing his frustration, Xavdoeslife wrote the following on his caption:
"Hadedas are the bane of my existence."
His words resonated with viewers who flooded the comments section with laughter and empathy. Many joked that hadedas were "Mzansi’s unofficial alarm clocks," while others admitted they had given up trying to record anything outdoors because of the birds.
The video sparked light-hearted conversations online about South Africa’s unique wildlife and how the hadeda’s cry has become part of the nation’s soundscape. Some even called it a true test of patience for local content creators.
Despite the struggle, the content creator Xavdoeslife’s humorous take on the situation earned him praise for his relatable and entertaining post that was shared on 2 October 2025.
Once again, Mzansi proved that even the most frustrating moments can turn into a good laugh, especially when hadedas are involved.
SA reacts to man's hadeda antics while creating content
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they flooded the post, saying:
Candice Gov said:
"I swear they are actually laughing at us."
Blond Crested Heron expressed:
"This is why being a South African content creator is so difficult. 1 like 1 ah."
Hazelgoolivia replied:
"That’s just so real every day, dude, every day."
Skyepaula444 stated:
"The wave of the arm is sending me."
Watch the video below:
