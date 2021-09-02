Murdah Bongz Gushes With Pride Over Baby Momma DJ Zinhle’s Undeniable Success

Murdah Bongz is setting the example for all men out there, by showing his baby momma DJ Zinhle the support she deserves

On the opening of Zinhle’s store, Bongz took to social media to let the world know how proud he is of her

Fans are loving seeing Bongz be a supportive partner who is truly proud of his lady for making waves and holding her own

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz could not be more proud of his baby momma DJ Zinhle. Being pregnant hasn’t stopped Zinhle from slaying.

Black Motion's Murdah Bongz is beyond proud of his bae and baby momma DJ Zinhle for launching her store.



Having just opened up her very own store, Zinhle has Bongz feeling all kinds of proud. Taking to social media to show his support, Bongz made it clear that Zinhle deserves all the things, reported ZAlebs.

Bongz posted a clip of Zinhle’s store opening, making it known that he is so proud and believes she deserves nothing less than greatness.

Bongz posted:

“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I’m super proud.”

Seeing Bongz’s post, fans were loving the fact that he is there to support Zinhle. Bongz’s people are loving seeing him in this amazing relationship with a woman who they know will only motivate him to be the best version of himself.

@leratomonaila is loving Bongz as a bae:

“A supportive partner❤️❤️”

@kondie_dee is living for this kind of content:

“Wow this is the real man we love you mkhonyane be proud of your honey ”

@happened05 thanked Bongz for setting such a positive example:

“Wooow. Thank you for being there with her all the way thank you for the support you give her and mainly for showing up. The track rocks.”

@pappazulu commented:

“This kind of support ”

Murdah Bongz thanks God for bringing DJ Zinhle into his life

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz can’t believe how lucky he is to have bagged a boo as gorgeous as DJ Zinhle, reported Briefly News.

The media personality took to social media to share a picture of the stunning musician and a sweet caption:

“My God. Amen.”

The picture showed Zee rocking a bronze top and a gorgeous blonde wig. The starlet has also noticeably gained some pregnancy weight and she couldn’t help but point it out in the comment section.

You still look incredible Zinhle.

