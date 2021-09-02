Khanyi Mbau’s bae Kudzai Mushonga caused a lot of drama when he claimed Khanyi was missing, and now he is sorry

Taking to social media to take accountability for his actions, Kudzai apologised for getting people worried

Kudzai understands that it was not the best approach and that he should not have made his and Khanyi’s troubles public

Mzansi media personality Khanyi Mbau’s bae Kudzai Mushonga has come forward to apologise after he caused a commotion by stating that she was allegedly missing.

Khanyi Mbau is still trending a day after her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga aired their relationship drama on social media. Image: @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

Khanyi and Kudzai have had a rocky relationship, however, Khanyi does not believe it needs to be a public problem. Kudzai aired their dirty laundry and now Khanyi is trying to tidy it up.

Taking to social media, the Zimbabwean businessman took time to say sorry for getting people worried over his and Khanyi’s personal issues. Kudzai has taken accountability and admitted he was wrong, reported ZAlebs.

"I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K for taking our private life on Instagram. I was hurting, I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions, baby I love you," Kudzai wrote.

Kudzai posted:

Khanyi Mbau lets her people know she is safe and well

Mzansi was left frantic after screenshots were shared of Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, frantically looking for her. According to his posts, Mbau had not returned to the premises they were living in while on holiday in Dubai, reported Briefly News.

He shared that he looked for her everywhere but could not find her. TshisaLive reached out to Mbau via Instagram and she responded, saying that she was alive and well. The starlet also thanked everyone for the concern.

She reportedly said:

“I am well and alive, thank you. I appreciate you all.”

Mbau did not explain why she upped and left Kudzai nor did she shed any light on why she was ignoring him. Some social media users seemed to have their own theories on what was unfolding between the pair.

@bulairm said:

“I will rest when I see a live video of Khanyi nothing else, why did he feel the need to post a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation?”

@missleem said:

“I really hope Khanyi Mbau is safe... dude sounds hectic!”

@swesh said:

“Proof of life please.”

