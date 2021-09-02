Woman Inspires ‘Townships Girls’, Shares Impressive Feedback from Uni Professor

A female nuclear scientist has the internet buzzing after sharing the impressive remarks she received from one university professor

The academic hopes to inspire other 'township girls' and under-resourced youth with her story

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the cool female scientist

A female nuclear scientist has left Mzansi awestruck after heading online to share the impressive feedback she just received from a university professor. The MSc nuclear engineering graduate received an 85% final dissertation mark on the recommendations of one educator in particular.

This female nuclear scientist is hoping to inspire lots of other #TownshipGirl's.

, Twitter user @Sasalurv shared her good news. More than anything, the young woman hopes to inspire the lives of millions of 'township girls' just like her.

"To every little girl growing up in a township or village or anywhere, don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s impossible or you cannot do it! I’ll narrate my upbringing story one day, but for now we here. These are the remarks I got from the examiners regarding my research report," she captioned the heartfelt post.

Mzansi soon took to the comments section with many congratulating the exceptionally talented young woman. Many people were super proud to see a #BlackQueen soar to such great heights in the world of science and could not help gushing over the brainy beauty.

Check out some of the comments below:

@na_nonj said:

"This is soooo amazing! Never have I heard of such! Congratulations! I really hope your Msc is upgraded!!!"

@sedula77 said:

"Excellent!We are proud of you. When we, people who have been undermined perform this way, we all rise. It is not only your achievements but for all of us!"

@tumisole said:

"This is amazing! Congratulations."

@ExposedKasi said:

"I'm super proud of you lady. Black Queen Magic!!!!"

@Thob_zah said:

"Oh wow... You're amazing. Well done."

Halala: Beautiful lady graduates, earns 2 degrees in nuclear science & physics

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has headed online to celebrating earning not one, but two science-related degrees. The accomplished woman is a new graduate of the University of Witwatersrand and guessing from the radiant smile on her face, it's clear she's super proud of herself.

Heading online, popular student forum Varsity World shared Shella Thobejane's inspiring story. The young lady has secured herself a BSc in nuclear science and engineering as well as a BSc Honours in physics.

"Collected my Wits degrees today," she captioned the post in part.

A pic of Shella proudly holding her papers outside the universities physics department was also shared. She's definitely ready to take on the world. Local were certainly left impressed by the diligent young woman and her double degrees. Many left some super sweet congratulatory messages for Shella.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Mapudi Masemola said:

"Wooooow, congratulations dear, tough field indeed but conquered."

Menzi Mgaga said:

"Congratulations my sister you have made it. I am so proud of you keep up the good. How I so wish you can get a scholarship to do MSc and PhD so that many young girls can see that they can make it too in this field."

Gaba Ste said:

"Proud of you girl. Congratulations are in order. Will wait to see your next post as a PhD holder. #GirlPower"

Romeo Rsa said:

"Kutlwano Matlala Wits university alumni."

Kutlwano Matlala said:

"Well-deserved lady."

