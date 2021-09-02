Pandemonium was at a high as severe flash floods battered New York City on Wednesday

Videos captured by people living in the US state show the severity of the weather event as many battled through the floods

A Twitter user @JoeEEnglish shared a terrifying video taken inside a bus that got trapped in the flash floods along its route in the suburb of Queens

The video quickly went viral as it garnered more than 1 million views in less than 12 hours

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Panic was at an all-time high after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the New York City region on Wednesday evening.

A first-ever flash flood emergency warning was issued in the state as heavy rain flooded subway lines and streets in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the surrounds.

Panic was at an all-time high after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the New York City region on Wednesday evening. Image: Ed Jones/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Videos captured by people living in the US state show the severity of the weather crises as many battled through the floods.

A Twitter user @JoeEEnglish, who, according to his bio on the social networking application, works in the Unicef press office, shared a terrifying video taken inside a bus that got trapped in the flash floods along its route in Queens.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweet read:

"Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane.

"Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse.

"Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims, 'Oh no, I missed my stop'."

The video quickly went viral as it garnered more than 1 million views in less than 12 hours. It was also retweeted by more than 4 000 people.

Concerned users, including news agencies seeking approval to use the footage, flooded the mentions and vicariously relived the horror the bus' passengers must have experienced in those moments.

Social media abuzz as users react to viral clip

Briefly News surfed the comments to bring readers some of the most notable reactions.

@JoanMos67129782 said:

"Why wasn’t service suspended hours ago? They knew this was coming."

@CarltonWins remarked:

"The hell is going on."

@Jprunty_2011 wrote:

"Remnants from Ida. We got it last night. Flooding all over the city."

@Polish333 added:

"[Mayor Bill] De Blasio on TV claiming he did not know this was coming lol! How is that possible?"

@mrcheapsuit lamented:

"This city is fragile now. I swear NYC ain't the same anymore."

South Africans react to photos of heavy snowfall in the Eastern Cape

In related news, Briefly News reported that while temperatures have dropped in South Africa due to another cold front, the Eastern Cape is experiencing below-zero temperatures that have resulted in snowfall in parts of the province.

Snow Report previously warned that snowfall would start on Tuesday in parts of South Africa, Lesotho and Nambia. The South African Weather Service (Saws) stated cold temperatures are expected to last the coming weekend, according to a report by News24.

"The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country," the SAWS said.

While other parts of South Africa have had snowfall since Tuesday, people took to Twitter to share images of fresh snowfall in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly.co.za