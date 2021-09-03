Nomagugu Simelane has released an apology to the public following the incident involving her and other people partying without masks or social distancing

Shortly after the event, Premier Sihle Zikalala instructed Simelane to release an apology or face disciplinary action

Simelane's salary has already been halved and will be going towards NGOs that are struggling to keep themselves afloat in the wake of the global pandemic

Health MEC in KwaZulu-Natal Nomagugu Simelane has put an official apology out. This comes after Simelane and a group of other people were seen contravening Covid-19 lockdown regulations by not social distancing and not wearing masks.

Part of her apology stated that she was less than ethical and exemplary in the way she acted. Simelane was forced to release an apology as Premier Sihle was not at all impressed by her conduct.

Nomagugu Simelane:, KZN's Health MEC has issued an apology for contravening Covid-19 lockdown regulations: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala called on her to release an apology within seven days or face harsher disciplinary measures. Her salary will also be halved and paid to NGOs that are part of the battle with the pandemic.

Shortly after the images and videos of the party circulated and she was reprimanded by Zikala; Simelane issued making it clear that the party was a surprise and that less than 50 people were in attendance. She stated that the people seen without masks were eating and then got up to dance, according to IOL.

A report by News24 revealed that Simelane stated that this is the time to unite and strengthen systems in order to save lives.

DA lays charges against KZN Health MEC for violating lockdown regulations

Previously, Briefly News reported that on Monday, 30 August, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly laid charges against provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. Simelane-Zulu has been accused of going against Covid-19 regulations.

She has been in hot water since images and videos of her and others at a party, defying Covid-19 regulations, went viral online. Over this past weekend, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala instructed Simelane-Zulu to release a public apology within a week.

According to EWN, half of Simelane-Zulu's salary has been deducted. Francois Rodgers of the DA stated recently that the charges laid against Simelane-Zulu were put forward by the spokesperson on health. Rodgers said that the DA is now calling on the police to probe the matter and conduct a thorough investigation to make sure that "justice prevails".

