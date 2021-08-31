The Democratic Alliance in KZN has laid charges against KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu

Simelane-Zulu has faced trouble since images and videos of herself and other people partying without masks and ignoring social distancing went viral online

Since then, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala deducted 50% of Simelane-Zulu's salary and instructed her to release a public apology

DURBAN - On Monday, 30 August, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly laid charges against provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. Simelane-Zulu has been accused of going against Covid-19 regulations.

She has been in hot water since images and videos of her and others at a party, defying Covid-19 regulations, went viral online. Over this past weekend, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala instructed Simelane-Zulu to release a public apology within a week.

According to EWN, half of Simelane-Zulu's salary has been deducted. Francois Rodgers of the DA stated recently that the charges laid against Simelane-Zulu were put forward by the spokesperson on health. Rodgers said that the DA is now calling on the police to probe the matter and conduct a thorough investigation to make sure that "justice prevails".

A report by eNCA revealed that the opposition party believes that the docking of 50% of Simelane-Zulu's salary was not a fitting punishment and further demonstrates that the ruling party is a "law unto itself".

Nomagugu Simelane "regretful" over mask incident, IFP calls for harsher punishment

In related news, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane stated that she 'deeply regrets' not wearing a mask during her surprise birthday lunch. The health ministry in the province released a statement following a number of videos from the party that circulated online.

The videos show various people in attendance not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. Now, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the African National Congress (ANC) to institute harsher disciplinary actions against Simelane and the other ANC members at the party.

Reports state that the members not only did not wear face masks but were not adhering to social distancing. News24 reported that Simelane accepted an invitation to a meeting that was actually her surprise birthday lunch.

In the statement released by the ministry, it was explained that Simelane noted that there was 'adequate' social distancing before she counted how many people were there. There were allegedly 36 people in attendance.

