A father was met with congratulatory comments after he posted beautiful images of his family on social media

The dad posted pictures under the photo dump trend that usually takes over Twitter on the last day of each month

The images showed how his family has grown in the past month and people on Twitter couldn't help but gush over post

One father seemingly had a wonderful August as evidenced by pictures he posted on his social media platform. He posted three pictures of his cute family and captioned the thread "What'what photo dump."

The Twitter photo dump trend is an opportunity for users to share the highlights of the previous month as we step into the month.

A dad clearing won the August photo dump trend after he post stunning pictures of his family. Images: @Gajeni

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @Gajeni_ shared with the Twitter space a picture of a maternity photoshoot where he also hilariously also had his belly out.

The user shared another beautifully shot image of him and his pregnant partner with their son on a staircase. He and his son adorably wore matching outfits while his partner wore the same colour scheme as they did.

The last image he shared was just as heartwarming as the rest, it was an image of his newborn child, seemingly born in August.

A lot of Twitter users reacted positively to the blessed month he had. Here is what they had to say:

@Fofoza_Junior said:

"Congratulations Gajeni, this is beautiful ."

@RirhandzuSM said:

"Ahh this is heart warming... Congratulations maxaka, ri karhi ra kula rihlovo raka hina. "

Source: Briefly.co.za