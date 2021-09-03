An honest Nigerian driver, Emmanuel Eluu, has done the unusual as he returned the sum of R560k and other valuables

The bundles of money were left in his bus by one of the passengers he served at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos state

Airport officials have since returned the money to the Port Harcourt-bound passenger who forgot the money

A bus driver, Emmanuel Eluu, carrying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, has been praised for returning the sum of more than half a million rand left in his vehicle.

Channels TV reports that the development was disclosed in a statement put out by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) on Wednesday, September 1.

A driver carrying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport found the sum of over R500k in his vehicle. Photo source: FAAN

What an honest man

The same media said that apart from the dollars, bundles of local currencies, pieces of jewellery, and other valuables worth millions of naira were found in the vehicle.

The owner of the bag was said to be a prominent Nigerian who boarded a flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt on Monday, August 30.

The statement also revealed the number plate of the vehicle. The terminal operators said that the money has been returned to the owner.

So there are still good people in Nigeria?

At the time of writing this report, the story has gathered over 400 comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

prince_lington said:

"I wonder how people forget bags with money and don’t forget bags of clothes."

badboysoldier said:

"So they still have people like me in Nigeria?"

tremendous_5crowns said:

"Pure heart. Well, maybe camera full there shall."

asouthyc said:

"I no go return am!! I go buy more cabs and happy plenty family n do giveaway for men here!! Then buy lands for my village and abuja... tag it Grace."

Another kind Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Obiefoh Sunday, who is a housekeeper at the Lagos Continental Hotel, showed true honesty in his work.

His boss, Muhammad Ashraf, on his LinkedIn page wrote about how the young man found some wads of US dollars in one of the rooms he went to clean after the guest had checked out.

Immediately he saw the money, the cleaner alerted the hotel management of the situation and the money was quickly deposited into the organisation's lost and found account.

