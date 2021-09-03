Rachel Kolisi celebrated he son's birthday through a truly heartwarming post on Instagram on 3 September

According to Rachel, Nic was born early and she wasn't allowed to hold him until a whole six days had passed

Rachel has always been a proud and determined mother with a tight bond formed with all of her children

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rachel took to Instagram in celebration of her son's birthday to share the emotional rollercoaster she felt as unexpected shock dawned upon her. Nic was expected to arrive on 27 October, 2014 but arrived weeks before on 3 September.

Many will argue that there isn't a love and responsibility greater than a mother's feelings towards her child. With a bond that is formed in the mind of the mother, developed and nurtured in the womb until it is unveiled fully when new life is born into this world.

Rachel Kolisi is no stranger to not only the excitement and joy that comes from bringing forth new life but the fears and doubts that come along with it.

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share a lovely post about her son, Nic. Image: Nasief Manie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Waiting an entire day to see your newborn child is a nightmare for any anxious mom, especially after the hardships of labour. Rachel not only experienced not seeing Nic until a day after he was born but had to wait a further six days until she could hold him, a pain emphasised by her love for him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at the post below:

Below is Briefly News' compilation of comments:

@areeshjacobs said:

"Wow, insane. I’m literally 32 weeks at this moment and due on the 27th October."

@jacquelineengelbrecht wrote:

"Happy NICU awareness month from one NICU mom to another. Enjoy the celebration."

yolande_buys commented:

"Gorgeous pic. Also had a 32 weeker; she's almost 7 (too) and thriving!"

Rachel Kolisi sums up her relationship with Siya in a hilarious snap

In other news about the Kolisis, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

On top of that Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face to face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za