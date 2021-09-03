Makhadzi's new album African Queen has taken Mzansi by storm and she is overflowing with gratitude

Taking to social media to thank her fans for their support, Makhadzi showed off her new album's chart-topping success

Fans flooded social media, letting the world know that Makhadzi has produced an album that is going to break records

South African songstress Makhadzi has delivered with her lit new album. African Queen has everyone in Mzansi grooving.

Makhadzi has finally launched her album 'African Queen' and SA is celebrating with her as the music proves to be a summer jam. Image: @makhadzisa.

Taking to social media, Makhadzi poured her heart out, thanking everyone for making her album top charts. Makhadzi is extremely grateful for the overwhelming support that her new album has recieved.

Makhadzi posted:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi explained how she believes it is her melodies that have people falling in love with her music. It is all about the beat.

“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”

Makhadzi feels blessed to be selling albums and topping charts as she was just once a girl performing at a taxi rank. Moments like these are monumental for Makhadzi. Fans have flooded social media, showing their support to Makhadzi. This queen has produced an album worth the fuss it is receiving.

“#Makhadzi is the girl she thinks she is. I hope she Is smiling now because the views on her album are so amazing. Good time to be alive. Makhadzi is so amazing, she mustn't forget that the love she is getting is too much and she deserves it. Hard work pays off.”

Makhadzi builds 4 stunning homes, including 1 for herself

Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier, reported Briefly News.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.

She said:

“The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!”

