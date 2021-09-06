A video clip of one man preaching about the cause of unemployment in SA has social media abuzz

The gentleman believes unemployment problems exist because of a lack of willingness to share knowledge and resources with one another

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the interesting man's perspective

An impactful video of one local man preaching about the "real cause" of unemployment in SA has social media users buzzing. The motivational speaker believes it is the consequence of a lack of willingness to uplift one another.

A local man has South Africans thinking really hard about their role in the country's high unemployment rate. Images: @Lesheke/Twitter

, Twitter user @Lesheke shared the inspirational clip that certainly struck a chord with most of Mzansi.

In the clip, a young professional addresses an enthralled crowd. He goes on to share some of what he's witnessed in his own community, criticising his fellow Africans for giving their suffering brothers and sisters a R10 here or there but never offering them any real chance at employment.

He's encouraged successful members of the black community to use connections and help uplift those struggling amongst us. Mzansi had many reactions to the insightful man and his thought-provoking words. You'll definitely want to check out the interesting reactions people had to share:

@tbotouch67 said:

"I haven't heard someone making sooo much sense in a long time. Who is that guy??"

@nhlanhlamtima said:

"Linamandla! Let's pay it forward. Where we can let's lend a hand and pull those who are suffering out of the situation they are in. A simple thing as typing a CV and forwarding it to agents makes a difference."

@KgMol said:

"We have not mastered the art of creating our own black economy, where all of are profiting. Every time you ask a fellow black brother how they made it in business, the answers are vague. They'll never hold your hand to show you the ropes and tricks. It's sad."

@NMushee said:

"I felt this. Moral of the video is choose friends who will uplift you as they uplift themselves."

@NhlanhlaKumalo3 said:

"We have lost 'ubuntu,' we rather feel big to our peers or friends & family. Buy booze, buy cars and all but not give help."

@IshTheKing_ said:

"I tried to help many people, most don’t want to be uplifted. Lost a lot of money and time."

@MthiiF said:

"We really need to do better as black people, we need to better our lives and better the lives of our friends and families."

@xolisamangwana said:

"I watched this many times over, I'm still watching."

An unemployed woman goes door to door dropping off CVs, SA feeling inspired

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local job seeker has inspired Mzansi with her drive, heading door-to-door to hand out her CV to potential employers. The astonishing young lady is not making any excuses and has found resourceful ways to keep active in the job market.

Heading to her LinkedIn account, safety management student Modiegi Seloana shared her story. She stood smiling outside her home looking super enthusiastic about the day's activities.

"Today I went door-to-door, dropping CVs," she captioned the post.

Seloana was certainly dressed up for the occasion and fellow LinkedIn members could not even begin to imagine how many doors she had knocked on - literally. The positive young lady left many young people feeling encouraged to take the same initiative in their own job hunts.

Check out some of the comments below:

Jabulani Makhubalo said:

"Did you get the job sis? Because if you did... I'm also going to go door-to-door. You are leading us."

Alexander Alick. S Kazimoto said:

"Inspiring indeed. Only hard work pays. What you are doing is the right way. Sweat brings sweet. Just want to wish you all the best of luck out of your initiative to do drop in activity in organisations. Do not relent. Thumbs up."

Justus Joseph said:

"Hopefully, something will come up for you."

Robert B. said:

"Wishing you luck. Keep active and positive!"

TOPOLLO MABUSE said:

"That's what I want to do tomorrow when I wake up. You are such an inspiration."

sithabile ncube said:

"May all your hard work shine in the end."

