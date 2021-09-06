Adorable Couple Starts Beautiful Football Challenge; Video Causes Stir Online

A video showing a beautiful act that is being called the "football challenge" is warming many hearts on social media

In the media file, a couple performed a lot of moves while keeping a football stuck between them

The video has gathered a lot of reactions online and Briefly News has compiled some interesting ones

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful and adorable couple has generated a lot of reactions on social media after they introduced a new social media challenged that is being dubbed the "football challenge".

More about the challenge

The couple was seen in the video that is fast being circulated on social media, keeping a ball in between them from falling whilst performing different kinds of moves.

It was not explicitly stated how long the moves were rehearsed for, but it is apparent that a lot of practice needed to be put in for the act to be performed so effortlessly.

Ghanaian couple start beautiful football challenge; video causes massive stir online Credit: Ghgossip_hq

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What Ghanaians are saying

Ghanaians could not keep their reactions to themselves after they watched the rather hilarious and heartwarming video. Below were some of their comments.

Fatima Zakari compared the challenge to another

"This challenge is better than the crate madness. At least some wives will get the chance to play with their husbands."

Love Adjoa Boatemaa mentioned

"You can only do this with your husband or wife…try this with ur boyfriend or girlfriend ..the ball will fall."

Jean Kamano stated

"This is what we call challenge' those loosing their lives with creates challenge that nonsense must stop. Lovely video."

Badjo Adinorkie Nomo opined

"I went to get the ball but when i got home i realize it takes two to tangle....i don't have bra kwame sef."

See the video below

Nigerian couple who met on Facebook get married

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that social media platforms have gone past where people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too.

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ''How it started vs How it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife. Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with a lady named Udo Dirim.

Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with a lady named Udo Dirim. Udo had approached her man first in a familiarization attempt which turned into a relationship and now marriage.

Source: Briefly.co.za