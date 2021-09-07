Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Hang Out: "A$AP Looked Like He Didn’t Wanna Be There"

Nicki Minaj, her hubby Kenneth Petty, singer Rihanna and her rapper bae A$AP Rocky hung out together recently

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker took to social media to post snaps taken during their hang session and their fans loved it

Nicki's small son was also present when the superstar mom and her popular friends visited each other a few days ago

Nicki Minaj took to social media to share a cute snap of herself and her family hanging out with current hot couple, Rihanna and her bae A$AP Rocky.

Nicki Minaj Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hung out recently. Image: @badgirlriri, @nickiminaj

The cute pic of the superstars' hangout was shared by the Nicki on her official Instagram account on Monday, 6 September. Nicki's hubby Kenneth Petty and their adorable son were also in the snap.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV," she captioned the snap.

Complex reports that rapper A$AP Rocky looked a little camera shy when the snap was taken. Tweeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the pic. Check out some of their comments below:

@wwedit69 commented:

"@NICKIMINAJ @rihanna What a beautiful family!!"

@niqoxoxo said:

"Queens!!!"

@UnkMarv wrote:

"A$AP looked like he didn’t wanna be there, lol."

@Monstertheson added:

"He looks like when momma tell you to take a group photo with your cousins."

Nicki Minaj stunned after her son speaks for the 1st time

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that American rapper Nicki Minaj and her bae gasped when they heard their 11-month-old son speak for the first time.

The 38-year-old rapper shared an Instagram video of herself and husband Kenneth Petty with their son, who they welcomed on 30 September, 2020. In the video shared on Thursday, September 2, Nicki posed on a couch with Kenneth and their son on her lap. She could be heard calling him Papa Bear in the footage.

Then the adorable kid mimicked the word "Hi".

"He said Hi for the gram," Nicki captioned the footage, adding laughing with tears and heart emojis.

This wasn't the first time Nicki has been proud of her son's love for interacting with others. During a July Instagram post, she referred to him as a "people person" and said he's especially close to his grandmother.

