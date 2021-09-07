ActionSA president Herman Mashaba is causing a storm on social media after posting a picture of a dilapidated train station in Gauteng

Mashaba is also urging South Africans to cast their votes to ensure the stations are fixed and trains can operate normally

The former Johannesburg mayor is also receiving all the reactions from social media users and some say he failed to solve these issues when he was a mayor

Train station vandalism is a common sight in many South African townships and many social media users are not happy as they react to a photo on Twitter. Posted by Herman Mashaba who leads ActionSA, the photo tells a story of a neglected train station.

Mashaba shared the photo on his timeline as it portrays a dilapidated station in Roodepoort. The former Democratic Alliance politician says the poor maintenance is because of looting state resources.

The former Johannesburg mayor is also urging Mzansi to vote to ensure the stations are fixed. Mashaba wrote on Twitter:

“Roodepoort Station after 27 years of looting and mismanagement. Only South African voters can fix this decay.”

Social media users are reacting to Herman Mashaba's photo.





@Khozero5 said:

“I miss National Party Government, you wouldn't dare steal a toilet paper in the train.”

@Mtamerri said:

“But it’s the voters who did this, not mismanagement.”

@YayahCrearive said:

“The voters let the roof rust? Was there security to monitor voters like there are at the Gautrain? The voters caused the wear-and-tear on the pavement, stairs, the rails, the building itself? Wow.”

@eNtokozwen said:

“Didn’t you have 4 years to fix this as Mayor of Johannesburg?”

@Tebza114 said:

“Don’t like Herman the politician but as a mayor, you don't run railways, they are run by the national government, Transnet is a state-owned entity that has a board and CEO that runs it. Mbalula is shareholder rep on that board.”

@IkePapiBlue said:

“ActionSA must start with the mass deportation of illegal immigrants soon as it is power These will be minor issues if we know that there aren't no threats to us #PutSoutAfricansFirst thank you.”

@FoxTrotSam1 said:

“South Africans don't take responsibility for anything. When they can't deny the mess they've made, they blame the foreigners.”

@ElizVanNikerk said:

“Sir... no amount of opposition voting will change that. The people will continue voting ANC because they vote for the liberation ANC and say that it's just the people looting not the ANC... how do you change that mindset...?”

Herman Mashaba says over 200 businesses have joined ActionSA's lawsuit against Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC

In other news, Briefly News reported that in the aftermath of the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, Herman Mashaba, leader of the political organisation ActionSA, says over 200 businesses have committed to join the party's lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

In a statement issued on Monday, the political organisation plans to sue Ramaphosa as well as Government for failing to uphold and maintain law and order throughout the disturbance, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

“It is without a doubt that the loss of life and livelihoods must be laid squarely at the ANC’s feet.

Now more than ever, ActionSA is determined to ensure that South Africans receive justice and that those responsible for the destruction we have seen are held to account,” read the statement.

Source: Briefly.co.za