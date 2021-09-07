Local Saffa Gives More Than 100% Tip, Mzansi Loves the Kind Gesture

A South African woman is being celebrated on social media for a generous deed when she tipped a waitress more than 100% when the normal amount is 10% to 15%

Juli Hulme says she decided to offer the tip after getting good service and also because restaurants are so empty these days, she thought a tip could go a long way

South Africans are delighted and are praising one kind local woman who tipped workers at Chartwell Castle Vinyards. According to a post on Facebook through the #ImStaying page, the client left the staffers with a more than 100% tip.

Julie Hulme seems to be grateful to the workers who served her well and decided to share. It seems she was billed for R339,00 and the kind-hearted woman opted to pay R700. The social media account holder also argued that because restaurants are empty, the waiters deserve something to make them smile.

Hulme wrote on social media:

“Every little helps. Wanted to show appreciation for the girls and guys who work so hard... and places are very quiet these days. #ImStaying #spreadthelove”

A kind lady has shared a generous tip with a waitress. Image: #IMStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

@Lungisa Bhunge said:

“So many experts we've here... Julie's intention is to encourage the culture of giving a tip which is I second her million times. Some of y'all are bosses or owners of those restaurants, and y'all know it very well how you underpaid those waiters.”

@William Hornblower said:

“It's great that people post on social media about things like this, surely they are not gloating but trying to encourage others to do the same, please people, keep your comments positive.”

@Oduduwa Tsidi said:

“That tip plus the hand is more than blessed, the poster wanted to motivate all of us who can afford to support/appreciate the waiters. I also get your point though.”

@Yandah Mpofu said:

“Yeeeeyi this has been a challenge for some time now. We have seen this kind of posts here especially for the waiters because most of them had their days cut off and they work so hard. Ayikho into ewrong lana. Lets focus on the good part nje simple.”

@Stephan Van Tonder said:

“I remember that Ari Onassis once gave a waitress a $350 tip. It was all over in newspapers. Perhaps 30 years ago?”

@Sudika Ragoonandan said:

“Waiters are blessed... Those who are in delivery and courier aren't so lucky because the people who tip won't be able to put it on Facebook...”

@Vuyelwa Xola said:

“I don't understand why are people making an issue out of nothing, the fact is they did a good thing, some people don't even tip and here they are being loud, wow, well done Julie, ignore all the haters.”

@Lee Moagi said:

“All these people complaining about her maths, they are the types that can't even tip with R50. Quick to talk but not tip.”

Source: Briefly.co.za