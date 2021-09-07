South Africans are being entertained by a video of Jacob Zuma seen killing it on the dancefloor and it’s going viral, not least of all because no one is seen wearing a mask

Shared by Jacob’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma, the clip has divided the Mzansi digital community and many are arguing the former president can't be that ill after all

Msholozi is set to be released from prison after he was granted medical parole but some believe the clip proves the health excuse is invalid

Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile has shared a controversial video on social media where a group of people are dancing with her father. The embattled president is set to be released from prison on medical parole and Dudu's dad is definitely in a celebratory mood.

Zuma shared the video on social media and it is going viral as it attracts different reactions from her followers. Some people are questioning the account holder on why Msholozi and friends are not wearing face masks.

Duduzile wrote on Twitter:

“H.E J G Zuma… Trending on a Tuesday. #PresidentZuma”

Duduzile Zuma has posted a video of her father killing it on the dancefloor. Image: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TinyikoBaloyi said:

“Where is his mask? Soon you will be seeking another medical parole.”

@Mthwelcome said:

“Is that Ace or it's just my ambitions? If that's the latest clip, then Zuma isn't a dying type.”

@GlennHopeSA said:

“He was never dying he did exactly what they did, cheating them to get out as they cheated to arrest him... they got powers to arrest him, he got powers to get out... it's an eye for an eye bro. They think Zuma is weak, he is now just showing them that he is very fine.”

@BongiSithol said:

“I asked numerous Jacob Zuma supporters, including @MzwaneleManyi - name one achievement of Jacob Zuma's 9-year presidency. Nobody could give me one example, but a lot of people point out Zuma's failures.”

@Teequeza said:

“Honourable President, please get well soon the country is in the wrong hands, Dudu comes on guys tell Duduzane to hurry up we need him to help with his international financial expertise.”

@GodiOmega said:

“Happy family nice to see black family happy.”

@Mazamesh said:

“Ayikhon enye indlela yokuth sikwaz ukuphinde simvotele.”

@Kgabo4864 said:

“Afriforum and DA, I'm sure they are busy going to court.”

@Thulas343 said:

“Let the enemies feel the pain we felt while he was in a correctional facility. Be well our former and honourable President Zuma.”

@Inkingayodwa said:

“What a nice farewell party from the hospital, he must also pass by the prison and say goodbye kuboVader.”

EFF's Julius Malema speaks on Jacob Zuma's release on medical parole, takes shots at Ramaphosa

In a related piece, Briefly News reported that following the news that former President Jacob Zuma will not be returning to prison to serve out the rest of his sentence after being discharged from hospital, EFF leader Julius Malema is among other politicians who have commented.

Zuma has been granted permission to be released on medical parole by the Department of Correctional Services and Malema could not miss the chance to share his thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

Zuma focused his remarks on Zuma's supporters for seemingly not doing enough to get the former president out of prison, more specifically his supporters in the disbanded MKMVA, according to a report by The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za