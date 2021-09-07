Black Coffee Hurt Over Popular Actor Michael K Williams' Death: "I'm Sorry"

Black Coffee is hurt following the untimely death of popular actor Michael K Williams on Monday, 6 September

The South African star took to social media and shared a clip of his first meeting with the late thespian earlier this year

Black Coffee also posted a video of Michael K Williams dancing to his epic set at a party in the US

Black Coffee has reacted to the news of world-renowned actor Michael K Williams' death. The superstar was found dead on Monday, 6 September.

The popular Mzansi DJ took to social media to pay his last respect to the late thespian. Black Coffee and Michael met earlier this year when he was playing in the US.

Black Coffee is hurt over popular actor Michael K Williams' death. Image: @realblackcoffee, @bkbmg

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Superman hitmaker posted a clip of when he met the actor in the US. The musician also took to Twitter and shared a video of Michael busting a move while he was playing at a gig overseas. According to TshisaLIVE, Black Coffee captioned his Instagram video.

"I'm sorry. I love you Bro,may your beautiful soul rest in peace."

In the clip, Coffee and Michael met for the first time and gave each other a warm brotherly hug. Black Coffee's celeb friends and his fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post.

Diplo said:

"Damn, brother this is a hard one."

chutneyforever wrote:

"He was a frequent diner at my friend’s restaurant @kokomo in Williamsburg, and when I chatted with him recently he had nothing but praises for YOU! Then we saw him onstage with you at Brooklyn Mirage back in June. I know this is a profound loss for you so I offer my sincere condolences to you for this loss. May he Rest In Peace."

grajalesandres_ commented:

"Was pure energy in that party in Brooklyn. RIP????"

inoa_photo said:

"Wishing the brother a smooth journey during his Spiritual transcendence."

jlustig1 commented:

"He was having such a good time at your show at the Brooklyn Mirage. He was dancing all night long and he was really happy. I feel grateful in knowing that one of his last memories was going out at one of your parties. RIP Michael Williams."

Late Michael K Williams' fearsome scar helped launch his acting career

In related news, Briefly News reported that late actor Michael K Williams' scar reportedly helped him launch his acting career. Before he became a famous thespian, the superstar was a dancer in music videos of popular musicians.

The New York Post reports that Michael was celebrating his 25th birthday with his friends when he got the scar down his face. They were at a bar in Queens when he sustained the injury.

According to the publication, Michael told National Public Radio in a 2014 interview that he went outside the bar to get some fresh air when he saw some of his friends surrounded by a group of unknown men. He explained that one of the men spit a sharp razor from his mouth.

"And then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face."

Michael shared that things changed for the better immediately after the fight. Music video directors did not just want him to dance in the videos but wanted him to portray thug roles as well.

