Is Kaitlan Collins married or single? Facts about her love life

Is Kaitlan Collins married or single? Despite rampant speculation over the years, the CNN anchor maintains a discreet personal life, and the public record strongly suggests she is not married.

Kaitlan Collins at BAFTA North America's Inaugural NYC Tea Party in New York (L) and the 2024 Time100 Next Gala at Chelsea Piers in 2024. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kaitlan Collins is unmarried as of September 2025.

as of September 2025. She was previously linked to Will Douglas , a Texas businessman.

, a Texas businessman. Collins was spotted on the dating app Raya in late 2024.

in late 2024. Rumours of an engagement remain unconfirmed.

Kaitlan Collins' profile summary

Full name Kaitlan Collins Date of birth 7 April 1992 Age 33 years old (as of September 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Prattville, Alabama, U.S. Current residence New York, New York City, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 132 lbs/60 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jeff Collins Sr. Mother Tina Collins Siblings Brayden, Kelsey, Annalise, Cole Marital/relationship status Unmarried/single Children None Profession Journalist, TV anchor Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Is Kaitlan Collins married?

As of September 2025, Kaitlyn Collins from CNN is not married. Despite persistent speculation, there is no public record of a wedding or legal union.

Collins has never publicly confirmed being engaged or married, and recent developments suggest she is currently single.

Kaitlan Collins attends "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kaitlan Collins' relationship with Will Douglas

Kaitlan Collins was previously in a long-term relationship with Will Douglas. Douglas is an aspiring politician and pharmacist from Dallas, Texas. Their relationship dated back to at least 2015, though details of their romance remained largely out of the public eye.

An insider source revealed to RadarOnline that the relationship eventually ended, making Collins "ready for a fresh start".

Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene.

Kaitlan Collins and Will Douglas dated between 2015 and 2017. Photo: @WillDouglasTX/FB, @kaitlancollins/IG (modified by author)

Source: UGC

By 2024, Douglas had married another woman in Dallas, Texas. Collins, meanwhile, removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram, fuelling breakup rumours.

Inside Kaitlan Collins’s playful Raya profile

In December 2024, Collins was reportedly spotted on the exclusive dating app Raya. Her profile on the platform, which is known for catering to celebrities and high-profile individuals, listed her as a 32-year-old news anchor based in New York City.

She also displayed a playful sense of humour in her bio, writing, "Nick Saban was taken," in a nod to her crush on the famed sportscaster. This reference to the retired football coach, whom she has publicly admired, confirmed her single status and openness to dating.

Kaitlan Collins attends Variety, The New York Party, at Loosie's Nightclub on October 05, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

An insider told RadarOnline in the same interview in 2024 that,

Kaitlan's not just looking for love. She's also looking for someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in.

Is Kaitlan Collins engaged?

Despite sightings of a diamond ring on her finger in 2024, there is no confirmation that Kaitlan Collins is engaged. The ring may have sparked speculation, but no credible source has verified an engagement. Her silence on the matter suggests she prefers to keep such details private.

Unpacking Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend rumours

While Will Douglas was Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend for several years, there is no evidence of a current partner. Her appearance on Raya and absence of public romantic affiliations indicate she is not dating anyone seriously at present. Collins has not commented on any new relationships.

Kaitlan Collins is seen in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House before the start of the daily briefing on August 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is Kaitlan Collins' annual salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CNN increased Kaitlan Collins’ annual salary from $1 million to $3.5 million following her promotion to morning show host.

Does Kaitlan Collins have children?

The CNN journalist does not have any known children.

Where does Kaitlan Collins live now?

She resides in New York City, where CNN’s headquarters are located.

Wrapping up

Based on public records and credible reporting, Kaitlan Collins is not married and has not confirmed an engagement. Her past connection to Will Douglas no longer appears active, and she currently maintains a private relationship status.

