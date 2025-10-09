Is Kaitlan Collins married or single? Facts about her love life
Is Kaitlan Collins married or single? Despite rampant speculation over the years, the CNN anchor maintains a discreet personal life, and the public record strongly suggests she is not married.
Kaitlan Collins' profile summary
|Full name
|Kaitlan Collins
|Date of birth
|7 April 1992
|Age
|33 years old (as of September 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Prattville, Alabama, U.S.
|Current residence
|New York, New York City, U.S.
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Height
|5'7" (170 cm)
|Weight
|132 lbs/60 kg
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Jeff Collins Sr.
|Mother
|Tina Collins
|Siblings
|Brayden, Kelsey, Annalise, Cole
|Marital/relationship status
|Unmarried/single
|Children
|None
|Profession
|Journalist, TV anchor
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter)
Is Kaitlan Collins married?
As of September 2025, Kaitlyn Collins from CNN is not married. Despite persistent speculation, there is no public record of a wedding or legal union.
Collins has never publicly confirmed being engaged or married, and recent developments suggest she is currently single.
Kaitlan Collins' relationship with Will Douglas
Kaitlan Collins was previously in a long-term relationship with Will Douglas. Douglas is an aspiring politician and pharmacist from Dallas, Texas. Their relationship dated back to at least 2015, though details of their romance remained largely out of the public eye.
An insider source revealed to RadarOnline that the relationship eventually ended, making Collins "ready for a fresh start".
Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene.
By 2024, Douglas had married another woman in Dallas, Texas. Collins, meanwhile, removed all traces of their relationship from her Instagram, fuelling breakup rumours.
Inside Kaitlan Collins’s playful Raya profile
In December 2024, Collins was reportedly spotted on the exclusive dating app Raya. Her profile on the platform, which is known for catering to celebrities and high-profile individuals, listed her as a 32-year-old news anchor based in New York City.
She also displayed a playful sense of humour in her bio, writing, "Nick Saban was taken," in a nod to her crush on the famed sportscaster. This reference to the retired football coach, whom she has publicly admired, confirmed her single status and openness to dating.
An insider told RadarOnline in the same interview in 2024 that,
Kaitlan's not just looking for love. She's also looking for someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in.
Is Kaitlan Collins engaged?
Despite sightings of a diamond ring on her finger in 2024, there is no confirmation that Kaitlan Collins is engaged. The ring may have sparked speculation, but no credible source has verified an engagement. Her silence on the matter suggests she prefers to keep such details private.
Unpacking Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend rumours
While Will Douglas was Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend for several years, there is no evidence of a current partner. Her appearance on Raya and absence of public romantic affiliations indicate she is not dating anyone seriously at present. Collins has not commented on any new relationships.
FAQs
What is Kaitlan Collins' annual salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, CNN increased Kaitlan Collins’ annual salary from $1 million to $3.5 million following her promotion to morning show host.
Does Kaitlan Collins have children?
The CNN journalist does not have any known children.
Where does Kaitlan Collins live now?
She resides in New York City, where CNN’s headquarters are located.
Wrapping up
Based on public records and credible reporting, Kaitlan Collins is not married and has not confirmed an engagement. Her past connection to Will Douglas no longer appears active, and she currently maintains a private relationship status.
