Who is Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend? All about the CNN star's love life

Pharmacist Will Douglas was once rumoured to be Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend. Although the journalist never commented on the dating speculations, she has been vocal about her age-gap crush on sportscaster Nick Saban.

Kaitlan Collins at The Pierre Hotel in 2024 (L). Will Douglas during his 2025 wedding ceremony (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images, @willdouglastx on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kaitlan Collins reportedly dated Texas native Will Douglas from 2015 to 2017.

from 2015 to 2017. In 2024, the news anchor revealed that while she is eager to interview Nick Saban someday, it would be hard for her because of her admiration for him .

. Collins purportedly joined the invite-only dating app Raya to help her find love due to her busy schedule.

Kaitlan Collins' profile summary

Full name Kaitlan Collins Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1992 Age 33 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Prattville, Alabama, USA Nationality American Alma mater University of Alabama Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (170 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Jeff Collins Sr. and Tina Collins Siblings 4 Profession Journalist, TV personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Kaitlan Collins is reportedly single: A look at her romantic life

Judging from Kaitlan's alleged presence on the exclusive dating app Raya, it is safe to assume she is not in a committed relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, she has five photos on her page, including one dressed in a pink suit and holding a microphone, and another rocking a yellow swimsuit while on vacation. An insider told Radar in December 2024:

Collins has been hitting home runs in her career and is now focused on scoring on the singles scene. She is ready for love.

As for her ideal partner, the insider said:

With Kaitlan's busy schedule, it is no surprise that she wants help finding a man. She wants someone who understands her career demands and her world in general.

Journalist Kaitlan Collins during Variety's 2023 New York Party at Loosie's Nightclub. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Insights into Kaitlan Collins and Will Douglas' ultra-private romance

Collins and Douglas allegedly started dating in 2015. At the time, she was working with the news website The Daily Caller.

The duo regularly features on each other's social media profiles. However, in 2017, Kaitlan Collins deleted the pictures from her Instagram feed, sparking separation rumours. Neither party commented on their relationship nor confirmed the breakup.

So, when Collins began wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in 2024, speculation sparked that Will had popped the big question.

However, in January 2025, Douglas shared pictures from his wedding ceremony on Instagram, putting any rumours of a possible relationship with Kaitlan to rest.

Who is Will Douglas?

According to Will's LinkedIn profile, Will is an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma. He is a certified pharmacist and owns several medical supply shops in Whitney, Dallas and Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Kaitlan Collins during the 2023 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History. Photo: Mike Coppola

In 2019, Douglas ran for the Texas 113th State House Representative under the Republican Party but lost to Democrat Rhetta Andrews Bowers.

He ran again in 2021 for the 2022 election but was forced to end his campaign early due to redistricting. On 20 October 2021, Will took to Instagram to share his future political aspirations despite the setbacks, saying:

Although my team and I are disappointed we will not have an opportunity for a rematch, this is not the end of our fight for a better Texas. So, we will wait, watch, and return when the time is right!

Exploring Kaitlan Collins' crush on Nick Saban: Is it real?

Kaitlan's Raya profile hinted that she could have a soft spot for the retired Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who is 41 years her senior.

Nick Saban at Memorial Stadium in 2024. Kaitlan Collins at the Museum of Modern Art in 2024 (R). Photo: Justin Casterline, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Interestingly, she uses his snap as the header photo on her X (Twitter) account. In a November 2024 chat with AL.com, Collins expressed her desire to interview Nick someday, although her efforts to reach out to his team to make it happen were futile.

I would like to have a sit-down with him because of his wisdom. I am curious to hear his life experiences and understand his thought process.

She added:

Usually, I grill taxpayer-funded people, so an interview with Saban would be different. I would be more nervous to mess it up than anything else.

However, Kaitlan's admiration for Nick could be a humorous way to keep internet sleuths away from her love life. Saban is off limits; he has been married to Terry Constable for over five decades.

FAQs

Kaitlan Collins has hosted The Source since 10 July 2023. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Kaitlan Collins' parents?

Collins' dad, Jeff, is a mortgage banker, while her mom, Tina, is a homemaker. The latter was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but is now in remission following a series of chemotherapy sessions and surgery.

Kaitlan Collins at the White House's East Room in 2025. Photo: Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

Did Kaitlan Collins graduate?

Kaitlan earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and journalism from the University of Alabama in May 2014. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

How rich is Kaitlan Collins?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Collins has an estimated net worth of $6 million. She reportedly earns $3.5 million annually working as a host for CNN.

Is Kaitlan Collins married?

Kaitlan does not have a husband or kids. She keeps details about her love life private, as all her social media posts are work-related.

Conclusion

Will Douglas reportedly held the title of Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend from 2015 to 2017. The pair has since individually moved on, with the former exchanging nuptials with his girlfriend and the latter joining a dating app to find love.

