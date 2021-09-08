One lucky Mzansi woman has taken online to pen an emotional tribute to her husband, whom she says has been the inspiration behind her work

Taking to Twitter, @Mpoomy_Ledwaba gushed over her achievement as a YouTube Creator MasterClass speaker

There was a resounding response to the tweet as Mzansi social media users reacted in kind

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One lucky Mzansi woman has taken online to pen an emotional tribute to her husband, whom she says is the inspiration behind her work as a YouTube content creator.

The lady, who uses the handle @Mpoomy_Ledwaba on Twitter, gushed over the motivation he gave her four years ago to try a hand at the online video sharing and social media platform.

A Mzansi woman has taken online to pen an emotional tribute to her husband, whom she says is the inspiration behind her work as a YouTube content creator. Image: @Mpoomy_Ledwaba/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"[In] 2017, my husband suggested I try out YouTube cause I have so much to say. I knew very little about the platform. Fast forward to 2021, and I am speaking on @YouTube Creator MasterClass about content strategy and personal branding."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best, in other words, experts. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects.

The online video sharing platform says users can stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, desktop, and TV.

There was a resounding response to the tweet as Mzansi social media users reacted in kind. The tweet garnered nearly 3 800 likes in under 12 hours.

Widespread reception as Mzansi doffs hat

Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers some of the most encouraging responses to the post.

@KayMosoeunyane praised:

"Wow, I remember your first video. I am so happy for you Mpoomy, you deserve all the best things in life."

@PhilisiweGama said:

"When grace locates you it breaks protocol."

@Madlams7 wrote:

"Congratulations Mpumi, you deserve this. Thank you for creating good content for us. We love you."

@Luh_shabba added:

"You make me so happy nje ukubona things you do."

@zuklas offered:

"Congratulations, look at God."

South African YouTubers worth watching in 2021

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that YouTube has over the years provided content creators with an income-generating stream.

Equally, internet users have benefited from the content provided on the YouTube platform. Informative content such as that provided by Suzelle and Casper Lee has enabled YouTube users to do many things on their own.

What else do South African YouTubers provide? Apart from DIY information, the country's YouTubers, including but not limited to Trevor Noah also provide entertainment through comedy and cultural outlook.

Source: Briefly.co.za