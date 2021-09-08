Cristiano Ronaldo arrived Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning ahead of second debut

The 36-year-old striker drove into the facility in his £160,000 (about N100m)-worth Lamborghini Urus

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner flashed a thumb’s up to the waiting cameras as he appeared in a pair of sunglasses

Ahead of his second spell with Premier League giants Manchester United, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo arrived the club’s training ground in a £160,000 (R3.4 million)-worth Lamborghini, SunSport reports.

The superstar arrived in training on Wednesday morning as he prepared for his second debut having reunited with the English club from Juventus on deadline day.

Manchester United fans are already anticipating news whether their new striker will be named in the starting line-up against Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo drives into United training ground. Photo: SunSport

Source: UGC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to prepare his team for the game at Carrington and Ronaldo was spotted flashing thumbs-up to photographers.

He drove into the facility wearing a pair of sunglasses as he arrived in his Lamborghini Urus, the £160,000 4x4 released in 2018 by the Italian luxury car manufacturer.

The ride is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and it powers the world's first 'Super' SUV, which can hit high speed of 189mph.

It is not known whether the Lambo is part of Ronaldo's extensive personal collection, or if he is renting it having only recently arrived in Manchester.

In May, the Portuguese star shipped a number of his supercars back to Spain amid rumours he would leave Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo splashes R14 million on highly exotic 2021 Rolls Royce sedan Phantom EWB

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB as he continues to observe his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (about R14 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII.

According to Guide Auto Web, since the elimination of the Bentley Mulsanne, the Phantom is the only remaining sedan in its class, the current generation is the eighth that Rolls-Royce has produced since 1925.

Source: Briefly.co.za