A student has been killed and another injured at an off-campus university residence in Gqeberha

It is alleged that the students at the Nelson Mandela University were attacked during a break-in last night, 13 October 2025

Social media expressed their shock regarding the tragic incident at the off-campus residence

Briefly News spoke with Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge about the brutal stabbing of the two female students

A break-in at an off-campus residence at the Nelson Mandela University, in Gqeberha, has left one student dead and another seriously injured. It is alleged that the students were attacked on Monday night, 13 October 2025, in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.

NMU student killed during break-in

According to the South African Police Service in Gqeberha, an unknown man, aged around 25, entered a student residency in Admirality Way, Summerstrand, armed with a knife. He reportedly confronted a 23-year-old female student and stabbed her after she started screaming.

The suspect stabbed another 20-year-old female student before fleeing with two cellphones and a laptop. The injured 20-year-old student was taken to the hospital for medical assistance, but the 23-year-old died on the scene.

What did the university say?

In a statement shared on social media, the university said that it was shocked and saddened by the incident. It made counselling available to the affected university students through the University’s Emthonjeni Student Wellness unit.

The university also extended its condolences to the family, friends, and peers of the student who passed away, and wishes the injured student a full and speedy recovery.

"The university is in contact with the relevant authorities and continues to provide support to all those affected during this difficult time," NMU said.

Briefly News spoke with Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge regarding the brutal stabbing of two female students at an off-campus residence. He said:

"SAPS Humewood launched a manhunt for a male suspect estimated about 25 years old after he murdered a student and injured another during a house robbery in Summerstrand on Monday, 13 October 2025, at about 19:15.

Any person with information that could assist with this investigation can contact the investigating officer at Humewood Detectives."

What did South Africans say?

Social media users expressed their shock regarding the incident at the off-campus residence of the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha.

MaTshangisa OowoMiya Tembeni said:

"This reminds me of the 2001 2nd March incident when i lost my friend by shooting Vista Univeristy inside the premises of the school. A picture I will never forget. Condolences to the family."

Rachael Penaluna said:

"What an awful tragedy and waste of a young precious life. RIP."

Maliviwe Honono said:

"These perpetrators took advantage of the fact that these girls live all by themselves. If there was security or was a mixed res this could have been avoided. Eyy it's very saddening going to school to make a bright future for yourself and only to return home in a coffin."

Neo Yokio asked:

"What steps are you going to take going forward as an institution to ensure the safety of students?"

Aziwe Qhinebe Mgengo said:

"Heartfelt condolences, to student passed away, South African Universities have a serious problem of unknown culprits attacking students."

Sinaye Sinaye said:

"This is painful l thought they had 24hour security in their facilities."

Anisha Kushall said:

"This is horrid. Parents sent their kids to study and build their futures. They didn't plan for them to come home in a casket. Condolences to the family."

Dakada Asithandile said:

"Security should be a prerequisite for off campus residences. You can’t have young boys and girls living alone without any security. It is a recipe for disaster."

