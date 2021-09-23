2 Students Shot Dead, 2 Others Injured After a Robbery in the Free State

Police in the Free State responded to a shooting after 1am at a students' residence on Wednesday

Students from the University of Free State and Maluti TVET College were victims of a robbery that turned fatal

Reports say that two male students were found shot dead while the other two students were taken to hospital with serious injuries

QWAQWA - A group of students were met with a tragic fate after robbers entered their residents demand they hand over their electronic devices and money near Phuthaditjhaba in Qwa Qwa on Wednesday.

The students were attacked by three armed men. Two of the students were fatally shot while the other two were left seriously injured after the incident.

Three gunmen broke into the home of students in the Free State and robbed them of their electronic devices and money. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the students were from the University of Free State and Maluti TVET College and were living at an off-campus residence for students at Botjhabela village.

UFS Student Representative Council (SRC) president Sifiso Mshengu has called on the South African Police Services, the community as well as civil society to come together and ensure justice is served for the students and their families.

Mshengu also stated that they would be providing the necessary support for the students currently fighting for their lives in hospital. He also said the SRC was concerned that the university has not offered support yet.

According to News24, the perpetrators entered the students' residence just before 1am on Wednesday. The police were called about a shooting shortly afterwards.

Two men were found dead by police on arrival while the other two were taken to hospital. The police will release the names of the victims after their families have been informed.

