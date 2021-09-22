“So Sad”: Mzansi Laments Video of Killing of Grade 6 Teacher at Cape Town School

The South African online community is appalled over a viral video of a school teacher being gunned down in Cape Town

It is reported that Mr Thulani Manqoyi was a Grade 6 teacher at Heinz Park Primary School and he was killed by a learner

Social media users allege that the pupil had a quarrel with the educator and decided to shoot him on Tuesday

A Cape Town teacher seen gunned down in a viral video has left Mzansi in shock. South Africans are lamenting the gruesome murder of the teacher from Heinz Park Primary School in Philippi.

In a video clip uploaded by @Sphola_Rose on social media, the clip is attracting all the attention from the online community. It is reported that Mr Thulani Manqoyi was shot and killed just after arriving at school on Tuesday morning.

According to social media users, they allege that the teacher was shot by a pupil who had a dispute with the Grade 6 teacher.

The social media account holder penned this on Twitter as she captioned the video:

“A Grade 6 teacher Mr Manqoyi has been shot and killed as he arrived at Heinz Park Primary school, Cape Town. He was murdered by a learner who he had a dispute with.”

South Africans have lamented the killing of a school teacher.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BubuLango said:

“If this was my father, I would ensure that this learner sits in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. No arrest and no killing. Finish and klaar.”

@M,alatjie_ said:

“This is a tragedy. Your response is inappropriate. Allowing kids to be beaten is not the solution.”

@SiyandaVitshima said:

“Where did a 10-year-old get a gun?”

@Magstar-Ketsi said:

“This is so sad. Condolences to the family and colleagues.”

@Obkdaguy said:

“We're in hell...”

@XhosaPapi said:

“What did the teacher do to trigger this kinda behaviour from the kid? Because the teacher may have transgressed and the kid responded the best way he knows how! Asazi, besingekho - we must look at this from all angles.”

@Matthew_Byron said:

“I'm trying to wrap my head around a Grade 6 learner is able to use a firearm. At 12 years old you're very much aware of the use of a firearm and how to let it off? Used out of anger to retaliate against a teacher.”

@IamShahieda said:

“Young kids are groomed by older gang members and given guns.”

@DaddyK said:

“Why is the security guard so traumatised. I know it's a traumatic experience but I thought they are trained to at least handle it better.”

Source: Briefly.co.za