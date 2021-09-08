Man Sets Guinness World Record, Breaks Many Bricks at Once Using His Elbow

A video showing Ali Bahçetepe setting a Guinness World Record for most concrete blocks broken in a single stack has surfaced online

The video was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records which disclosed that Ali holds other records

Ali used his elbow in breaking the concrete blocks, but many social media users weren't impressed and they stated their reasons

A man identified as Ali Bahçetepe has set a Guinness World Record for most concrete blocks broken in a single stack.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @guinnessworldrecords, the man could be seen displaying his muscular power as he used his elbow in breaking the blocks at the same time.

Ali Bahçetepe set a Guinness World Record after using his elbow to break many concrete blocks. Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords

According to Guinness World Records, Ali also holds records for most concrete blocks broken in one min, most in 30 seconds and an endurance record for the most concrete blocks smashed with a sledgehammer on his body.

Resounding applause followed suit after Ali set the new record. Social media users were, however, not impressed.

Social media reacts

Many Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it. Below are some of the reactions:

@doctorfareed said:

"This is physics not strength..."

@wicksy92 commented:

"So... He broke the first one or two? Then the weight crushed the rest? Come on bro."

@onyc133 wrote:

"Nah the weight broke the the rest, y’all Buggin."

@gokulvasamsetty said:

"And there's me, who can't even open the freaking lid of a ketchup bottle."

@_thestoryof wrote:

"Add this to the list of records I could beat."

Man breaks Guinness World Record with his special plank exercise

Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian man, ObaroEne Otitigbe who is popularly known as Mr O broke a Guinness World Record in plank exercise while hula hooping.

According to the records, he was able to stay in a plank position for a commendable period of three mins and 16 seconds.

A resident of Albany in America, he achieved the feat by hula hooping at a distance of 152.52 meters. It should be noted that the man also holds a record for the same exercise while climbing stairs.

