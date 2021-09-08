Bafana Bafana supporters stand in line to get free tickets if they have already gotten their Covid 19 vaccine, according to SAFA President Danny Jordaan

Bafana Bafana supporters stand in line to get free tickets if they have already gotten their Covid 19 jab, according to South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan.

South Africa will face Ethiopia in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game, of which the venue and time are yet to be confirmed.

According to SABC News, Jordaan was speaking at the vaccination social mobilisation campaign launch at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Briefly News understands the event aims to encourage more South Africans to get vaccinated to be allowed to attend similar events in the future.

Mzansi rushed to the socials to react to the announcement, and dare we say, the reactions, were resounding.

Soccer fans greet announcement with mixed reactions

Briefly News scanned through the comments on Twitter to brings readers all the interesting reactions.

@sabza1_za declared:

"Try all tactics you want, we not gonna vaccinate. I cannot risk my life just for a 90 minutes of entertainment."

@Junior24302 wrote:

"The vaccinated can still spread the virus, so what is this nonsense all about?"

@NeoThabo noted:

"My problem is not the vaccine, it's Bafana Bafana."

@Moses80643129 offered:

"Why incentives? There's something fishy here! I sense Depopulation Program."

@Sfiso_Mahlangu2 ventured:

"We are not that gullible, we can afford our own tickets. We will not be enticed with lousy free tickets to vaccinate. Niyanya!"

Mzansi reacts after Bafana Bafana's sensational WCQ win against Ghana

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans reacted impassively to Bafana Bafana's recent heroic's in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

A late strike from Maritzburg United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane ensured the result as the national side climbs to the top of the Group G qualification standings ahead of next year's World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Hugo Broos' charges lead Group G ahead of the Black Stars with four points following a disappointing goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, 3 September.

As often seen, whenever a senior national team side takes to the field in an important tournament, social media lit up with talk of their performance.

South Africans aired different opinions, some even making predictions on the side's possible passage through the qualifying stages.

