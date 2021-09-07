Mzansi Reacts After Bafana Bafana's Sensational WCQ Win Against Ghana

Bafana Bafana secured a crucial win over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game at the FNB Stadium on Monday

But the result didn't gain the favour of all, as Mzansi's soccer-loving public generally reacted impassively to the outcome

Briefly News jumped into the comments on social media to bring readers some of the most thrilling reactions

South Africans have reacted impassively to Bafana Bafana's recent heroic's in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

A late strike from Maritzburg United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane ensured the result as the national side climbs to the top of the Group G qualification standings ahead of next year's World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Hugo Broos' charges lead Group G ahead of the Black Stars with four points following a disappointing goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, 3 September.

The Belgian tactician said he was satisfied with where the national side finds itself and has a renewed confidence the team can make it all the way. Bafana Bafana will now turn their attention to Ethiopia, whom they face in a double-header next month.

As often seen, whenever a senior national team side takes to the field in an important tournament, social media lit up with talk of their performance.

South Africans aired different opinions, some even making predictions on the side's possible passage through the qualifying stages.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to Bafana Bafana WCQ win

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers some of the most thrilling reactions from Mzansi's soccer-loving public.

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"Bafana Bafana must qualify, we’re tired of supporting other nations in the World Cup."

@charlsina wrote:

"The only reason we won this match is that most Ghanaian players playing overseas were called back by their team. They were literally using 2nd team."

@lindo_xvii added:

"They could still qualify… the only boring part about this WC nonsense is that only 5 squads from Africa can qualify in the end… So, at some point, we’d have to go and beat the likes of Algeria/ Senegal/ Egypt."

@tikaluzakwe offered:

"They've been dominant the entire 90 minutes, It would've been hurtful if they did not win."

@raheem12zee noted:

"Even if they qualify, SAs will still support abo France and Belgium."

"I could not be prouder or happier after what I saw from my team, having improved a lot in one week," said Broos, conceding that their previous performance lacked lustre.

"When I saw the performance against Zimbabwe, there was no confidence, no determination [and] no self-belief. But what I saw [against Ghana] was a team with confidence and which played a good game."

