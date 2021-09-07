Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had a sterling reaction to his side's 1-0 win over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game at the FNB Stadium

A late strike from Maritzburg United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane ensured the result, as Bafana Bafana climbs to the top of the Group G qualification standings

Broos said he was satisfied with where Bafana Bafana find themselves and has a renewed confidence the team can make it all the way

Hugo Broos had a sterling reaction to Bafana Bafana's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game win over Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

KickOff reports the sensational 1-0 triumph sees South Africa move to the top of their qualification group and gives rise to participation in next year's World Cup tournament in Qatar.

A late strike from Maritzburg United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane ensured the result as the national side climbs to the top of the Group G qualification standings.

After a disappointing goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, 3 September, Broos' charges showed all the hallmarks of a determined side, which sees them leading the way ahead of the Black Stars with four points, News24 reported.

Performance against Zimbabwe could have been better

"I could not be prouder or happier after what I saw from my team, having improved a lot in one week," said Broos, conceding that their previous performance lacked lustre.

"When I saw the performance against Zimbabwe, there was no confidence, no determination [and] no self-belief. But what I saw [against Ghana] was a team with confidence and which played a good game."

The Belgian tactician said he was satisfied with where the national side finds itself and has a renewed confidence the team can make it all the way.

Satisfactory progress being made

"We have four points from a possible six now. A few days ago, I said if we had four from six, I will be happy," added Broos.

"I believed we could win in Zimbabwe and play to a draw against Ghana, but it just so happens that it's the opposite now, so I’m not unhappy about that.

"If we can continue making progress [as] we did this week, we'll see where we will end at the end of the race."

Bafana Bafana will now turn their attention to Ethiopia, whom they face in a double-header next month.

