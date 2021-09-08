7 Players Who Could Make Their Debuts in the Premier League After Summer Moves

The Premier League transfer window saw a frantic end on deadline day as various superstars moved to the English top-flight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Saul Niguez headline a long list of players who moved to the EPL as the window slam shut

While several will go unnoticed as they make their bows, fans from across the spectrum will be looking to watch as they don new colours

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Premier League's match-week four could be marked with new faces after clubs sealing deals for a number of players on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United are among the top clubs that concluded deals before the window slam shut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Saul Niguez headline a long list of players who moved to the EPL as the window slam shut. Image: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Express UK reports a total of £1.1 billion was spent by clubs this summer, with fans now waiting with excitement to watch their new players.

The Gunners topped the spending list in the English topflight, with Mikel Arteta's side splashing about £150m on new signings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Saul Niguez, TUKO.co.ke now takes a look at the top seven players who are in line to make their debuts with their new clubs in the EPL this weekend:

7. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

The Japan international joined the Gunners for £20million on deadline day.

He is in line to feature against Norwich City this Saturday, September 11.

6. Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

Zouma swapped Chelsea for West Ham and could make his debut for the Hammers against Southampton.

5. Nikola Vlasic (West Ham)

Vlasic is the other player who linked up with West Ham this summer with the Czech star expected to make the trip to St. Mary's.

4. Alex Kral (West Ham)

Kral is the other summer arrival West Ham fans will be eager to see in action.

David Moyes could be tempted to give him a taste of Premier League action against the Saints.

3. Dan James (Leeds United)

The forward dumped Man United for their bitter rivals, Leeds, on transfer deadline day.

And with Liverpool taking a trip to Elland Road at the weekend, the speedster could be given a start to torment the Reds' defence.

2. Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Elsewhere, Saul Niguez, who joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid could make his EPL bow against Aston Villa this Saturday, September 11.

With Thomas Tuchel keen on a specific midfield type to complete the final piece of his team, he could be well tempted with the idea of having the Spaniard walk straight into the starting XI.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)

And finally, we have the man of the moment - Cristiano Ronaldo.

While United are not short of options I attack, having their club icon make his second debut in a packed Old Trafford can be a tempting affair.

The Red Devils are set to host Newcastle at the Theatre of Dreams, with reports suggesting preparations to present the Portuguese to fans on Saturday are in top gear.

Louis Van Gaal blasts journalist who claims he plays defensive tactics

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has hit out at a journalist for criticising his tactics for being defensive the way Chelsea and Liverpool plays, Tribuna reports.

The former Barcelona and Manchester United manager is back with the Dutch national team following the exit of Frank de Boer after their poor Euro 2020 outing.

The first time Van Gaal was in charge of Holland was in 2000 and held on for just two years before being fired even though he returned for the second stint in 2012 to 2014.

Source: Briefly.co.za