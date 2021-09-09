Haibo, dad of 7, Nick Cannon, says he's ready, to father, more children

US comedian Nick Cannon has revealed that he is ready to have more children as long as it is God's will

The media personality already has seven kids, including three sons his baby mommas all welcomed into the world this year

The TV presenter, who is also Mariah Carey's twins' father, jokingly shared that he would have no problem opening his own sperm bank

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nick Cannon has is ready to have more kids. The US media personality already has seven children but says he doesn't have a problem with making more as long as it's what God wants.

The comedian has already welcomed a whole three babies with different women this year, including twins Zion and Zillion. It's reported that the actor, who also has twins with singer Mariah Carey, laughingly shared that he's ready to open his own 'Cannon Sperm Bank'.

Dad of 7, Nick Cannon, says he's ready to father more children. Image: @nickcannon

Source: Instagram

Nick was speaking to a photographer from TMZ in Harlem on Tuesday, 7 September when he made the revelation. Social media users took to the publication's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on what Nick said.

Briefly News has compiled some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@hecxtreme wrote:

"In 300 years, everyone will be able to trace their lineage directly back to Nick Cannon."

@Sits_Racha commented:

"This won't end well for him."

@MsCreative1 said:

"Baby mommas gonna get all that Wild 'n Out $Money."

@NutellaLipsz wrote:

"This man trying to build the population back up."

@shortyluv1435 commented:

"That's all good for him, just hope they all know each other and will be brothers and sisters for real."

@morgan_la_faith added:

"Why not? As long as you take care of them. Have as many as you like."

Nick Cannon becomes a father of 7, 3 kids born in 1 year

In related news, Briefly News reported that rapper and comedian Nick Cannon is now a father of seven after his current flame Alyssa Scott delivered their son.

This made him a father of three newborns after his ex-girlfriend DJ Abby De La Rosa recently gave birth to twin boys. Scott went on Instagram on Sunday, July 4, sharing lovely photos of her holding her baby boy while looking down at him.

One could see a small part of the baby's face, who was sound asleep at the time, with the mother admiring him. In her caption, Scott promised to love the young one for eternity while also sharing the date of birth, which was on June 23.

Source: Briefly.co.za