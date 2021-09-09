A man could not believe it when a stranger, Juan Gonzales, came to his front door and handed him his full house rent in cash

The tenant asked the man in utter amazement if he was an angel, revealing that he prayed about it in the morning

Many people were amazed by the YouTuber's kindness, saying the act is a true reflection of humanity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man's prayer was answered as a stranger, Juan Gonzales, who is also the owner of ThatWasEpic YouTube channel paid off his house rent.

In a video posted in 2019, the kind giver knocked on a man’s door and asked how much his rent was. When he mentioned the amount, Juan dipped his hand into his pocket and gave him R16 930 to cover the cost.

The man was amazed that his rent was paid off. Photo source: YouTube/ThatWasEpic

Source: UGC

Are you an angel?

When the man got the cash in his hands, he was surprised as he stood still for many seconds. When he would speak, he asked Juan:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Are you an angel?”

The man whose rent was paid went ahead to narrate how he has been praying for a solution to his house rent. He revealed that things have been tough for him lately as he was transitioning between jobs.

I was sacked

He added that though he has in the past been paying his rent on time, the recent unexpected turns in his life made it impossible.

He said:

“The company I work for got sold out, and we were basically left out in the street, literally. Even this morning, I told my nephew, I said ‘You know, the last thing that I could have that I will not give up is hope.”

The happy beneficiary called his wife to tell her the good news as they both thanked the man for his utmost kindness.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Katherine Manzano said:

“Are you an angel?” And the guy was so serious when he said that. God bless him."

Ren Esmie said:

"I cried watching the first guy. "ARE YOU AN ANGEL?" I've been praying for this, omg. GOD works in ways that we can't even imagine. God bless you Juan."

James Nathaniel said:

"God answers prayers using people who don’t even know that God is using them!

Hobokis The hobo said:

"Religious or not, coincidence or not, this dude is a god send for the first guy."

Another stranger made a man's day

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a woman, Keri Gregg Miller, in 2019, narrated how she witnessed a kind gesture from her husband to another man.

In the Facebook post, the woman said she and her husband were at Walmart when they overheard a young man’s conversation with the cashier.

The young man told the supermarket official while checking out:

“I worked all summer long. So I told my mum that she didn’t have to spend a dime on my school supplies this year.”

Source: Briefly.co.za