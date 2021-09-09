The River actress Nokuthula Mavuso is one of the most well-known faces of television in our country and has been on the small screen since she was 19

The star has landed many roles across different genres and has managed to maintain her love for her craft throughout the years

As much as she's bagged her dream occupation, there is just one thing she can't seem to enjoy on the set of her productions

Thespian Nokuthula Mavuso bagged her first television role at the tender age of 19 and has been a powerhouse ever since. She has an intimidating CV in the entertainment industry and as she continues to work hard, she remains a familiar face in many South African homes.

Nokuthula is currently well-known for her role as Angela on 1Magic's telenovela, The River. Her career began on the show Wild Child Lu but her most popular role was that of Tshidi Khuse on Rhythm City. In 2009 she scored a nomination at the SAFTA's for Best Supporting Actress, reports youthvillage.

When the actress is not filming the popular telenovela, she is busy playing the character of Portia on the chilling South African crime drama Reyke.

Although Mavuso has spent all of these years entertaining us and doing what she absolutely loves, the actress has certain aspects she does not enjoy about her job. Nokuthula took to Twitter to share that the one part that bothers her about her occupation is without a doubt the kissing scenes.

As much as viewers love a good on-screen romance, Mzansi tweeps can agree that passionately smooching people you have no romantic involvement with can prove to be difficult.

@me50622213 commented:

"I'm glad Covid happened so that actors can stop kissing onscreen man. We already know that you ste acting, so why do real kisses!? Same way as they don't hit/fight each other for real, they can also pretend to be kissing. Kissing in acting is a no for me."

@ZwoNenungwi even went as far as asking:

"Where can we sign the petition of no kissing scenes, coz wow."

The tweeps were not the only people who agreed with Mavuso. Fellow thespian Generations: The Legacy's Refilwe Madumo joined the chat to reassure Nokuthula that she shares the same sentiment.

Source: Briefly.co.za