A South African family is living under seriously tough conditions as the adults have all been unemployed for seven years

The poor family is only surviving on monthly SASSA grants but that is not enough as they most often go to bed without food

This story did not only attract Briefly News but the attention of many people in Mzansi who are critical of the current government

Lorenzo Davids shared a very sad story on social media, saying he met a family in which none of the adults have been employed for the past seven years. According to the local guy, he says the poor family survives purely on monthly SASSA grants and they all go to bed without food on most days.

Heading to Twitter, the social media account holder detailed his story, adding that the unidentified household struggles to sleep without a meal, and also waking up to no food is a challenge for them.

He wrote on the social networking platform:

“No one has had a job in the family for the last 7 years. SASSA is their only income. I asked them what’s the worst thing about poverty. All said: Going to bed hungry. Forcing yourself to sleep and then waking up to no food. Hunger. #RoadTripConversations #PadlangsPraatjies”

South Africans are feeling unhappy about a story of one struggling family. Image: @UrbanLo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ReneLaw08 said:

“And yet how many of these starving people continue to procreate... bringing more hungry mouths into a desperate and impoverished situation. I don't understand the mentality of those who do this. Makes no sense.”

@Poponkie2 said:

“If they have running water, please encourage them to plant vegetables... I will buy the seeds.”

@SnoopyBez said:

“Couple of crates, potting soil. What I hate so much about our teetering welfare prison is that it destroys the drive to take ownership, to problem-solve. Everyone is just waiting for one day that never comes, looking to a government that will never deliver.”

@Sizwe5773 said:

“The state has failed once again to protect citizens, imagine young children of this family might do anything to survive, including prostitution, dreams have been limited here but the other blacks will be judging. The result of poverty is scary.”

@744890 said:

“So sad. We have to ask ourselves who's to blame and take it from there. In the meantime, every child who goes to school should be getting a nutritious meal at the school so that he or she can at least not be hungry while they are educated.”

@DeeLeratoMolete said:

“These are our lived realities.”

@ChillPep said:

“It's very sad, honestly.”

