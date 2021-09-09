Ambitiouz Entertainment Shatters iFani's Dreams: "The in Your Dreams Only Part"

Ambitiouz Entertainment have shattered rapper iFani's dreams of being signed to the record label

The controversial Mzansi stable claimed that they'll only sign the once-popular rapper only in his dreams

iFani had shared that he had a weird dream about being signed to the label which then took to his timeline and roasted him

Controversial Mzansi record label Ambitiouz Entertainment roasted iFani on social media recently. The rapper had shared a "weird dream" he had about the record label.

According to iFani's dream, he was in an interview on Ukhozi FM when he said he was signed to Ambitiouz. The star told his almost a million followers that he also had a song with his rival AKA in his dream.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has shattered iFani's dreams of being signed to the label. Image: @crenkist

Ambitiouz's admin took to the musician's comment section and threw major shade in his direction. The record stable hilariously said:

"We will sign you in your dreams only."

The label's vicious response to iFani had almost everyone on their timeline laughing out loud. Check out some of the comments below:

@AndriesDube_ said:

"Y'all denied a whole legend."

@DaKiddIsFresh wrote:

"The 'in you dreams only' part."

@Puseletso__M commented:

"Lol, y'all went too hard on him damn."

@mxolisidoctor said:

"Y'all didn't have to be like that."

Ambitiouz Entertainment doesn't regret losing Flvme

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ambitiouz Entertainment has claimed that they don't regret losing rapper Flvme. The record label told a fan during a Q&A session on Twitter recently.

A fan took to the controversial stable's comment section and asked whether they regret losing A-Reece and Flvme. The stable, which was once home to Sjava and Emtee, shaded Flvme. The label's Twitter admin replied:

"We regret nothing. But if we had to regret we definitely wouldn't regret losing Flvme."

Tweeps took to the record label's comment section to share their thoughts to their spicy response. @taydo_i said:

"Whoever handles @Ambitiouz_Ent Twitter must be a battle rapper, the shots they fire all the time are sick."

