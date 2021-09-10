Prince Albert Dismayed, Rubbishes Rumours of Split from Wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert has spoken out regarding the rumours that he has parted ways with his wife, Princess Charlene

The Prince of Monaco says his wife, Charlene, is not in exile in South Africa and that her prolonged stay is because of an illness

Speaking to one of the publications, Albert says Her Serene Highness is even prepared to stow away and return home

Resulting from Princess Charlene’s prolonged stay in South Africa due to her illness from an ear, nose and throat infection, speculation regarding her split with Prince Albert has surfaced.

However, Albert has since addressed the rumours, saying there is no truth in the reports and his South African-born wife is only receiving medical treatment in Mzansi. According to various media reports, Charlene visited South Africa back in March to attend the funeral of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

News24 has it that she also continued her work on rhino conservation in May. Following her stay in South Africa, the Princess of Monaco’s relationship is said to be on the rocks.

Prince Albert has addressed the wide speculation of his split with Princess Charlene.

Source: Twitter

The local publication indicates that Her Serene Highness was hospitalised last week due to a sudden collapse but Albert is confident of her return to Monaco.

Prince Albert states there are no problems in his marriage to Princess Charlene

Albert said he is appalled by the unfounded rumours, saying the former Olympic swimmer didn’t go into exile. As reported by the Cape Town-based publication, Albert said his wife didn't just rush to leave Monaco in a "huff" or because she was not happy with anybody.

He added that she returned home because of work commitments on her foundation as well as visiting his brother and a few friends.

On the same topic, People reported that Albert insisted that his wife is willing to return home and can even stow away. He is quoted:

"She's ready to come home. She's jokingly said that she's ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe."

Prince Albert tours Ireland with 2 of his children

Insider reports that the 63-year-old took their six-year-old twins on an official trip to Ireland last week, a day after his wife Cherlene was rushed to the hospital in South Africa.

Social media reacts to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's reunion

@IchbinBolivien said:

"Happy to see you together."

@Adele_Andras said:

"Beautiful family. God Bless you Charlene and your family!"

@Pale_Pale18 said:

"So lovely! You’re such a beautiful couple! We love you all the way from ZA."

@Brianna Ari said:

“Why can't no one see that in those pictures taken during their reunion with her husband in South Africa that the Princess looks very ill... You can tell from her eyes.

"Maybe it is a case she doesn't want her kids to see her in like how she is? My ex who died of cancer pushed us all away when he got confirmation that his illness was too far gone. It may very well be something else and not a sinus infection. People need to be more observant.”

@Jill Wyat added:

"I don't know what's going on but the excuse they're giving is ridiculous. She can't fly? Does she get seasick as well? Is the royal yacht in dry dock?”

@Johnny Pamato wrote:

"Unfortunately, even while breaking his silence, his words were still rather difficult to hear from inside the can.”

Prince Albert & kids reunited with Princess Charlene in SA after 6 months apart

In a previous post on the family, Briefly News reported that Princess Charlene of Monaco has been reunited with her husband, Prince Albert (63), and her beloved twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, after three months away from her family.

The South African-born princess had been barred from travelling due to health concerns. To celebrate the reunion, the grateful mama headed to her Instagram account and shared some adorable snaps with her kids in what appears to be KwaZulu-Natal, where she's based, YOU reported.

The happy mama also addressed her daughter's interesting new haircut.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me. (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella, I tried my best to fix it," she cutely captioned the post.

