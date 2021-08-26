Prince Albert & Kids Reunited with Princess Charlene in SA After 6 Months Apart

Princess Charlene of Monaco has headed online to shared some beautiful snaps with her husband, Prince Albert, and their beloved twins

The SA-born royal has been apart from her family for nearly three months due to health complications

In the cute family pictures, the little Princess Gabriella is rocking one seriously edgy DIY haircut

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been reunited with her husband, Prince Albert (63), and her beloved twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, after three months away from her family.

Prince Albert & Princess Charlene have been reunited in South Africa after several months apart. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The South African-born princess had been barred from travelling due to health concerns. To celebrate the reunion, the grateful mama headed to her Instagram account and shared some adorable snaps with her kids in what appears to be KwaZulu-Natal where she's based, YOU reports.

The happy mama also addressed her daughter's interesting new haircut.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me. (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella, I tried my best to fix it," she cutely captioned the post.

Princess Charlene has been known to sport some seriously cool fashion choices, having previously rocked an edgy shaved cut, so it seems only fitting that the little princess would want to take after her mom.

Charlene’s extended absence from her new home country of Monaco has, however, been the source of some speculation. Many social media users and critics have questioned the stability of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's union, Tatler reports.

Her latest Instagram posts, however, present the royal couple in a continued united front.

