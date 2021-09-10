Lit Bridesmaids and Groomsmen Get Into Dance Battle, Video Goes Viral

Two groups of people seized attention during the wedding ceremony of Michal and Isaac Charles as they entertained guests

People said that the groomsmen ruled the day with their energy as they added that some members of the group were unprepared

There were those who said that the bridesmaids could have won the day if they had not changed into casual outfits

The wedding ceremony between Michal Charles and Isaac Charles has given people much to talk about after the bridesmaids and groomsmen pulled up a creative move.

In a series of videos shot by Four Eyes Media that has gone viral, the bridesmaids and their counterparts showed their best dance steps, making guests their umpires.

Bridesmaids and groomsmen on the dancefloor. Photo source: @foureyes.media

The battle

In the first video, the ladies, who had taken off their ceremonial dresses, wore casual pants and shirts as they slugged it out on the dancefloor to the delight of many.

The groomsmen came afterwards with much swag, making cool gbese moves. While dancing, a man came into view and threw them a handful of money.

Watch the videos below (swipe for the second part):

Who won the dance battle?

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

amarachi_ewaoluwa said:

"The bride's group look likes they are doing exercise."

blessediphie said:

"Who's that slim guy behind acting confused? Bros you no go rehearsal?"

_.moji said:

"Abeg those guys don’t know what they’re doing, girls all day!"

odjrubie said:

"I don’t use to put mouth in husband and wife matter."

chinny_ukonu said:

"Groom for me. I guess the girls’ outfits made it look like workout sessions in my eye."

sophiedietespiff said:

"There will always be two people at the back with zero energy, spoiling it."

