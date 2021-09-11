Eskom Reports Kendal Power Station Damaged After Fire Breaks Out

Eskom has confirmed that a fire had broken out at the Kendal power station damaging unit one

Eskom has confirmed that a fire broke out at the Kendal power station resulting in damage to unit one.

The fire also caused units two and three to trip. The fire had damaged cables that supply the main cooling system.

Staff were evacuated and no injuries were reported. Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

Kendal power station suffered damage after a fire broke out. Photo credit: @Ferryn Igora

Source: Facebook

According to eNCA, the fire broke out on a conveyor belt that was transporting ash out of the power plant.

News24 reported that Kendal power station is different to most of the power plants in the country in that it used significantly less water.

The plant uses indirect cooling technology to help cool down the system.

Source: Briefly.co.za