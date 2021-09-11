Orlando Pirates Walk Away With 1st Win of 2021 Season Against Moroka Swallows

The Orlando Pirates walked away with their first win of the 2021-22 season after beating the Moroka Swallows

The game looked as if it would end in yet another draw between the two rivals until Tshegofatso Mabasa successfully scored

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the last-minute win by the Bucs

The Orlando Pirates got the better of Moroka Swallows FC. The Pirates walked away with their first victory of the 2021-22 season after beating the Moroka Swallow 1-0.

The Orlando Pirates have started their 2021-22 season with a win against Moroka Swallows. Photo credit: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

The match looked like it was going to end in the third draw against the two teams until the 78th-minute when Tshegofatso Mabasa successfully scored the first and only goal.

With Josef Zinnbauer's departure, the Pirates camp was left with the hard task of taking charge of the team.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the match

@Rejoice_Ithe:

"Appreciation tweet for @TshegoMabaso, Always scores crucial goals ❤❤."

@bigtee_Jay:

"The worst performance I've ever seen from Pirates, what is Abel Mabaso doing in our starting 11? Put litter in its place symbolPut litter in its place symbolPut litter in its place symbol."

@ShakesRampedi:

"It's not rocket science...

Tshegofatso Mabasa needs to always start for Orlando Pirates whenever he's made the Team Sheet.

If Ncikazi and Fadlu want more points, he needs to play#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #BabizeBonke #OnceAlways #UpTheBucs #TheBirds #PTFWS."

Source: Briefly.co.za