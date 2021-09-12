Covid 19 vaccine given the green light for minors in South Africa

South Africa has approved the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine for children over 12 after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority reviewed the evidence

The decision comes shortly after the Numolux global trial that saw the first child get two doses of the Sinovac vaccine

South Africa has administered 11 million Covid 19 Pfizer jabs during the vaccine rollout

Children 12 years and older will be allowed to receive the Phizer Covid 19 vaccination.

SAHPRA has given approval for children over 12 after studying the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer jab.

This would be the first time a Covid 19 vaccine has been approved for the use of children.

This follows hot on the heels of the Numolux global trial that saw the first child get two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

Countries around the world, such as the United States, have already granted approval for children over 12 to get vaccinated against Covid 19 according to EWN.

The decision to allow children over 12 to receive the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine came after SAHPRA reviewed the information surrounding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

According to eNCA, the total number of Pfizer vaccines that have been given out is over 11 million.

